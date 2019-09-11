Register
06:21 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Lights Out: Two Black UFOs Spotted Over North Carolina Stadium

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    UFOs are commonly thought of as bright, shining objects in the sky, but this sighting is interesting in that it shows objects that are completely black against a city skyline.

    Two UFOs were recorded hovering in shadows above an unnamed stadium in North Carolina as the match played out before the crowd, The Daily Star reported Tuesday.

    According to the report, a father and a son donned sunglasses to dim bright stadium lights and they noticed a mysterious black shape hovering in place above the structure. 

    One triangular-shaped object can be seen on the video, oriented horizontally while another similar black patch is oriented vertically but is much harder to see.

    “What the heck is that thing,” the son can be heard saying in the video.

    While the object could be a lighting artifact due to powerful stadium lights, it remains in place as the cameraman shakes his phone.

    The video of the sighting was uploaded to YouTube channel “MrMBB333,” which focuses on strange and mysterious phenomena, and at the time of publication, had gathered 84,000 views.

    While some viewers argued that this could have been a drone, others opined that the shape was too large for a drone, compared to the size of a human, and noted that it had no navigation lights.

    Some users took the video humorously.

    "Aliens refusing to pay the tickets to watch the game! Nothing wrong with that,” one commenter quipped.

    Related:

    Rolling Stone’s Ronnie Wood’s Ex-Wife Believes Her DNA From Other Planet After UFO Encounters
    Mass UFO Sightings Mysteriously Linked to Natural Disasters, Claims Former US Marine
    US Navy Concealing Data on UFO Sightings, Claims Congressman
    Majority of Americans Believe US Govt Knows More About UFOs Than It Lets On – Poll
    ‘Cloaked’ Figure in Swiss Sky Prompts YouTube Commenters to Suspect UFO Arrival
    Tags:
    video, UFO, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse