Register
03:19 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Area 51 - Alien Territory!

    All 'Storm Area 51' Events in Nevada Desert Canceled Due to Safety Concerns

    CC BY 2.0 / OakleyOriginals / Area 51 - Alien Territory!
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The notorious 'Storm Area 51' events - split into a desert festival dubbed 'Alienstock' in Rachel, Nevada, and a 'Storm Area 51 Basecamp' event in Hiko, Nevada - have been canceled after organizers raised concerns over the safety and comfort of visitors.

    "The Rachel event was backed by Matty Roberts, the creator of the viral Facebook post and by event organizer Frank DiMaggio. They expected a crowd of up to 50,000 for the event. A large group of Rachel residents was opposed to the event, mostly concerned about the safety of visitors and local residents. Our concerns were amplified by the lack of communication from the Little A'Le'Inn, the local bar organizing the event in Rachel", the statement on the official website of the Rachel village said.

    According to officials in the small desert village, the creators of the viral event cited the same concerns. In particular, "security for the visitors, lack of transparency on the side of the Little A'Le'Inn and a lack of infrastructure in Rachel. Instead they support the Area 51 Celebration in downtown Las Vegas where the needed infrastructure already exists".

    Officials said that those who wish to visit may be disappointed as there is now no chance that famous acts will perform at the event after the creators pulled out.

    Rachel authorities also warn potential UFO hunters against staying overnight near any residences in the town.

    "If you still choose to visit that weekend stay away from the residential part of Rachel. Local landowners will step up to protect their property. The nearby military installation will be guarded by Air Force security, the Lincoln County Sheriffs Department and by several Federal Agencies. Anyone trespassing in the restricted zone around Area 51 will be arrested", the statement said.

    The owner of Las Vegas Adventure Tours and operator of GetYourGuide's Area 51 tour also canceled all trips into the Nevada desert from 19 September to 22, citing concerns that things could "get difficult", Fox News reported.

    "We have to think first of the safety of their customers [...] I don't think putting a customer in that kind of situation is a safe choice", Tryon, who has been running the Area 51 tour for over 18 years, said, cited by Fox News.

    Tyron also stressed that "storming Area 51, I think, isn't a good idea. They take that whole place seriously", adding that those staying in Las Vegas can't get back and forth on one tank of fuel if they plan on attempting to make the trek on their own.

    "Getting caught in the desert isn't a good thing [...] You can dehydrate and end up with serious issues", Tyron told Fox News.

    Area 51, a top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert, purportedly houses archived evidence proving alien encounters.

    After years of US officials refusing to acknowledge Area 51, the CIA released declassified documents in 2013 referring to the 8,000-square mile (20,700-sq. kilometer) installation by name and locating it on the map near the alkaline flat of Groom Lake.

    The base has reportedly been a testing ground for a host of top-secret aircraft, including the U-2 in the 1950s and the B-2 stealth bomber.

    Representatives of Nellis Air Force Base have said in a statement that the Air Force is aware of the Facebook prank and warned that "any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged".

    The "Storm Area 51" prank was originally slated for 20 September, 03:00 a.m. local time. Local hotels and residences reported that they were booked solid, and there were no rooms left, forcing participants to attempt to camp out of doors or travel for increasing distances to arrive onsite at the appointed hour.

    Related:

    Man Behind ‘Storm Area 51’ Craze Announces Officially Permitted Music Festival
    ‘Preparing for the Worst’: Second Nevada County Signs Emergency Declaration Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’
    Conspiracy Theorist Claims He Spotted Huge Alien Spacecraft at Area 51 Using Google Maps
    SpaceX Has Got Something 'Better' Than Secretive Area 51, Elon Musk Says
    Tags:
    aliens, cancellation, prank, Area 51 Raid, Nevada, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse