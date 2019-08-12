Register
15:48 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada

    'Significant' Secret Tests May Have Taken Place Near Area 51 This Weekend, US Media Claims

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / X51 / Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    112

    The mysterious US Air Force Base, Area 51, was established in the 1950s, ostensibly to test secretive aircraft programmes — and now various pieces of information suggest that "something big" happened near the top-secret military facility in the Nevada desert this weekend.

    The Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), home to highly-classified US Air Force facility Area 51, is thought to have hosted some kind of a "significant test or tests" this past weekend, The Drive reported, referring to "fragmented reports from various sources".

    One of the sources is Twitter user Bryan Herbert, who monitors aerial happenings. Beginning on 8 August, he began sharing a bunch of Notices to Airman (NOTAMs) that allegedly identified certain restricted areas within the NTTR that were being put off-limits to any air traffic at any altitude.

    While it remains unknown whether any tests did happen and the authenticity of these NOTAMs is unverified, the first purported notice was issued for the restricted airspace R-4806E that includes Desert Dry Lake, which is some 50 kilometres southeast of Groom Lake/Area 51.

    ​Another alleged notice was published on 10 August for the same airspace, with Herbert suggesting that it was "indicating some sort of launch".

    The third NOTAM was supposedly posted the same day for a two-day closure — from 10 to 12 August — of airspace from the surface to the Earth to unlimited airspace. This time it was for another zone, R-4807A that separates Area 51's Groom Lake (R-4808N) from the Tonopah Test Range (R-4809).

    Aside from Herbert's observation, airplane trackers have noticed that Janet, a mysterious and highly-classified airline, ostensibly had unusual flights out to Area 51 and the Tonopah Test Range over the weekend. The Drive suggested that such flights indicate major test events.

    The NTTR, one of two military training areas used by the US Air Force, is normally used for test flights and top-secret developmental exercises.

    Area 51, which has been at the epicentre of public attention in the past few months, is located within the NTTR, and was set up in the 1950s in the Nevada desert to supposedly test secret US aircraft and aviation technologies, but it's widely associated with various ET-related conspiracy theories claiming that the government is either keeping or studying recovered UFOs or even aliens there.

    Tags:
    test, secret, military base, US Air Force, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse