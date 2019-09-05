'Seeing Red?': Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Bloody Eye During Climate Event Intrigues Netizens

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has triggered a storm on Twitter after a camera caught how his left eye filled with blood as he was speaking about his climate programme during a CNN town hall. What might have been a burst vessel, as some suggested in comments, prompted some to question if the former vice president, aspiring to take over the Oval office, has some health issues.
Biden’s left eye is totally bloody. pic.twitter.com/3InLWMdfJk— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 5, 2019
September 5, 2019
Disturbed netizens rushed to Twitter, asking what might have gone wrong.
Joe Biden's eye just started bleeding? This isn't a joke what in the hell just happened— Meghan McCain Militia (@lib_crusher) September 5, 2019
Joe Biden was fighting the urge to smell the hair of a woman in the front row so hard that he burst a blood vessel in his eye— Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) September 5, 2019
Some even went as far as to suggest that what seems like a burst vessel could “kill” the elections for Biden.
Holy shit. Somebody Who cares about this man, make him drop out. This happens to my mom when she’s stressed bc she’s on blood thinners.https://t.co/KW8ft5CNWi— antihero_kate (@antihero_kate) September 5, 2019
Very okay with a burst vessel in his eye being the thing to end Biden’s chances, why not, it’s 2019, no mercy https://t.co/lgJcp8pKxN— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 5, 2019
Joe Biden’s own tweet on climate policy, following the event, only fuelled online debates as he happened to mention that “we can’t turn a blind eye to the way in which environmental burdens are distributed unevenly along racial and socioeconomic lines”.
We can't turn a blind eye to the way in which environmental burdens are distributed unevenly along racial and socioeconomic lines.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2019
Biden will right these wrongs and stand up to fossil fuel companies who disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income communities.
Some commenters immediately asked what was wrong with his eye.
what about a bloody eye— Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) September 5, 2019
Others just posted memes featuring a bloody eye.
September 5, 2019
The wind is different guys...... pic.twitter.com/zyVlT84NuI— Ben Biggar (@TheKryptonian41) September 5, 2019
Biden’s eye right now. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/OZHuA2Y0NC— Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) September 5, 2019
However, many tried to stand up for the 76-year-old candidate, noting it has turned into elder abuse.
Joe Biden’s eye just blew out a damn blood vessel. This is elder abuse— high life more like guy life (@weplaythehits) September 5, 2019
Look, Biden haters, sometimes your eye is gonna spontaneously fill up with blood, okay— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 5, 2019
