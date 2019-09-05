'Seeing Red?': Democratic Candidate Joe Biden’s Bloody Eye During Climate Event Intrigues Netizens

The health of the 76-year-old former vice president, which has already popped up in the online discussions over his verbal blunders, has come into the spotlight again after his left eye filled with blood during a CNN town hall. Biden’s tweet that followed the event did not help matters either.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has triggered a storm on Twitter after a camera caught how his left eye filled with blood as he was speaking about his climate programme during a CNN town hall. What might have been a burst vessel, as some suggested in comments, prompted some to question if the former vice president, aspiring to take over the Oval office, has some health issues.

Biden’s left eye is totally bloody. pic.twitter.com/3InLWMdfJk — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 5, 2019

​Disturbed netizens rushed to Twitter, asking what might have gone wrong.

Joe Biden's eye just started bleeding? This isn't a joke what in the hell just happened — Meghan McCain Militia (@lib_crusher) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden was fighting the urge to smell the hair of a woman in the front row so hard that he burst a blood vessel in his eye — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) September 5, 2019

​Some even went as far as to suggest that what seems like a burst vessel could “kill” the elections for Biden.

Holy shit. Somebody Who cares about this man, make him drop out. This happens to my mom when she’s stressed bc she’s on blood thinners.https://t.co/KW8ft5CNWi — antihero_kate (@antihero_kate) September 5, 2019

Very okay with a burst vessel in his eye being the thing to end Biden’s chances, why not, it’s 2019, no mercy https://t.co/lgJcp8pKxN — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 5, 2019

​Joe Biden’s own tweet on climate policy, following the event, only fuelled online debates as he happened to mention that “we can’t turn a blind eye to the way in which environmental burdens are distributed unevenly along racial and socioeconomic lines”.

We can't turn a blind eye to the way in which environmental burdens are distributed unevenly along racial and socioeconomic lines.



Biden will right these wrongs and stand up to fossil fuel companies who disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income communities. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2019

​Some commenters immediately asked what was wrong with his eye.

what about a bloody eye — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) September 5, 2019

​Others just posted memes featuring a bloody eye.

The wind is different guys...... pic.twitter.com/zyVlT84NuI — Ben Biggar (@TheKryptonian41) September 5, 2019

​However, many tried to stand up for the 76-year-old candidate, noting it has turned into elder abuse.

Joe Biden’s eye just blew out a damn blood vessel. This is elder abuse — high life more like guy life (@weplaythehits) September 5, 2019