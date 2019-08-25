Register
09:30 GMT +325 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at The Graduate Center at CUNY, Thursday July 11, 2019, in New York

    Joe Biden Strikes Again, Mixes up New Hampshire and Vermont on Campaign Trail

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    US
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    111

    US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not only remained the frontrunner but has stayed steady or improved his performance in primary polls, despite coming under fire of late for numerous cringeworthy blunders made on the campaign trail.

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confused two US states on Saturday while campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire.

    A video shows former US Vice President Biden extolling the “beauty” of Vermont after a journalist asks about his "impression" of the town, situated in southwestern New Hampshire, near the state's border with Vermont.

    "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor's been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot", responded Biden.

    ​Twitter users were quick to respond to the frontrunner’s latest gaffe, with some convinced he needed to up his game:

    ​Some believed the verbal errors by the candidate were being blown up out of all proportion:

    ​The Democratic frontrunner, 76, is famous for being prone to cringeworthy gaffes, and has been criticised in recent months for verbal blunders on the campaign trail. Thus, Biden told an audience of Asian and Hispanic voters that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids", misstated the decade in which King and Kennedy were killed, and more recently raised eyebrows at a town hall event focused on health care in New Hampshire on Friday when he asked to imagine if former President Obama had been assassinated.

    There were also reports of him allegedly touching and embracing women without their express permission to do so.

    In a sign of how virulent the presidential hopeful’s missteps were becoming, The Hill reported on 15 August that his advisers were even considering limiting Biden’s public appearances, particularly late in the day, when he tends to say embarrassing things.

    “A lot of people are nervous that he’s lost some of his mojo", a major Democratic donor told the publication.

    President Donald Trump fired a salvo at the error-prone Biden earlier this month, suggesting he was not "playing with a full deck".

    ​The Hill reports of other candidates also making the occasional verbal misstep while campaigning of late.

    Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) reportedly mixed up South and North Carolina during a campaign stop in Greensboro in April, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) misspoke while referring to California and Washington DC earlier this week.

    Gaffes aside, though, Joe Biden holds a strong lead nationally over the Democratic primary field in most polls, despite being recently overtaken by top rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a recent poll for the New Hampshire primary.

    Related:

    Trump Mocks Biden on Twitter After Another Gaffe – But Misstates His Quote
    Blocking Biden Blunders: Allies Try to Keep Presidential Hopeful’s Gaffe Count Low
    Biden Asks Voters at His Rally to Imagine if Obama Had Been Assassinated
    Confusion as Biden Urges Audience to ‘Choose Truth Over Facts' at Iowa State Fair
    Tags:
    Vermont, New Hampshire, poll, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Primary, Democratic, United States, United States, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Robot Skybot F-850 is being prepared for a space launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
    'Let's Go!': Robot Fedor Repeats Yuri Gagarin's Famous Phrase During Space Launch
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse