Latest Blunder: Joe Biden Slammed Online For Saying ‘Poor Kids’ Just as Bright as ‘White Kids’

In his latest pre-election gaffe, 2020 Democratic Party nominee hopeful Joe Biden has said that children from poor backgrounds are just as “talented as white kids” during a campaign event with Asian and Latino voters.

Many felt that Mr Biden, who has since been unrelentingly and scathingly mocked for the blunder, seemed to imply that all poor kids are non-white.

“We should challenge students in these schools and have advanced placement programs in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor you cannot do it”, Biden said in Iowa at an event about education held by the Asian and Latino Coalition PAC.

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids”, Biden then blurted out, followed by a long pause, during which a few distant claps could be heard. Biden then quickly added, “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids… think how we think about it”.

Biden’s opponents quickly latched on to the awkward moment, with President Trump’s self-described “rapid response director”, Andrew Clark, tweeting “Yikes…have fun mitigating that one”.

The Democrat frontrunner, who once said he would have been the guy to “beat the hell” out of Mr Trump if the two had been in high school together, is famous for being gaffe-prone. In recent months, he has been in the public and media firing line for allegedly touching and embracing women without their express permission to do so.

The former vice president has also been ridiculed for saying that five years ago it would have been socially acceptable to insult a “gay waiter”. He was also taken to task by Democrat nominee contender Kamala Harris, who called him out for his friendship with a pro-segregationist senator.

While current polling on the Democrat presidential candidates varies slightly from place to place, some of the latest reports suggest that Joe Biden remains the favourite among Dems to beat Donald Trump, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders in third.

