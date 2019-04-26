'Please Check Mirror': 'Young, Vibrant' Trump Leaves Social Media in Stitches

While making flattering remarks about his age and vigour, Trump claimed that he isn’t so sure about Joe Biden in that regard, adding that he’d easily defeat the former VP during an election.

US President Donald Trump has apparently once again managed to vigorously thrust himself into the spotlight after being asked by reporters about the possibility of age being a factor in the 2020 presidential campaign.

"I just feel like a young man. I am a young, vibrant man", Trump said. "I look at Joe [Biden], I don’t know about him. I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy".

The president also claimed that he’d “easily” defeat Biden during an election.

Many social media users, however, seemed to have a different opinion on Trump’s appearance and vigour.

In that old, dull gray kinda vibrant 🤣 — FedUpwithBS (@Xinae) 26 апреля 2019 г.

I think he’s referring to his fake tan. — WTFIsthis (@CarlottaBrad4) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​

Hey Melania, is Donald Young and vibrant? pic.twitter.com/iPfe2YlaBd — John #bluewave2020 (@aparadox12) 26 апреля 2019 г.

He’s a very old, vile and disgusting man. — shania (@ShaniaRose22) 26 апреля 2019 г.

Please check mirror — Gary Hemphill (@Gary_Hemphill) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​Some even went on to crack jokes about the president’s state of mind.

Next on "Are you lying to me or yourself?" hosted by a 🤥🤪🍊💩🤡:



"I'm a middle aged, Asian woman." — Donald Trump, 4/27/19

"I'm a newborn, grey wolf." — Donald Trump, 4/28/19

"I'm an inter-dimensional being from planet krzy-8" — Donald Trump, 4/29/19#DementedDonald pic.twitter.com/isAO3ojECo — Reality of It All (@RealityOfItAll7) 26 апреля 2019 г.

And I’m an Olympic Gold Medal Figure Skater! 🤦🏻‍♀️⛸🥇 — Renee Parker 🍑 (@rlpeace) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​Trump earlier commented on Joe Biden's decision to enter the 2020 presidential race, claiming that "it will be nasty" as the latter "will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas".