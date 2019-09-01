Game of Thrones Creators Finally Comment on The Infamous Coffee Cup Goof

It may be an international hit and a cultural phenomenon, but even Game of Thrones is not immune to normal human mistakes. Heck, even Star Wars had their stormtrooper door headbang, right?

The creators of the world-famous TV show Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, commented on the notorious coffee cup that can clearly be seen in one scene in the show’s final season, months after fans noticed the goof, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

“It's like in Persian rugs, it's tradition that you make a little mistake in making the rug, because only God can do anything perfect, so for us I guess that's our thing,” Benioff joked.

“That's why I put the coffee cup there,” Weiss added, playing along with the joke, adding that it was a “conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection.”

Switching to a more serious tone, the creators admitted that the coffee cup was a mistake, because everyone was so concerned with filming the scene they were totally oblivious to the cup in plain sight.

“We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn't see this coffee cup right in the middle,” Benioff said, according to the Mail. “So at first I couldn't believe it, and then it was an embarrassment because, how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?”

After the initial shock subsided, Benioff grew to accept the goof as a simple human mistake.

“Eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it's kind of funny to us now,” he said.

Shortly after the coffee cup was discovered and went viral, HBO released a joking statement saying that “latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake.”

“Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” it said.

​The infamous cup has been edited out of the picture for future airings of the show, The Daily Mail report says.

Season eight of Game of Thrones premiered on 14 April 2019 and concluded on 19 May, the final season of the wildly popular show.