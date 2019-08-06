Twitter Erupts After Indian Writer Mistakes Photo of GOT's Arya Stark for Blind Kashmiri Girl

Indian academician and writer Madhu Purnima Kishwar fell for a tweet posted from a parody twitter account after she shared a picture of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones with the caption "Kashmiri girl who became blind after she was hit by pellet gun..”
— Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) August 3, 2019
Kishwar retweeted the image questioning why zakat funds - religious alms- aren’t being used in the interest of the poor and vulnerable.
— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 5, 2019
Kishwar appeared to have not remembered or perhaps was unaware of the American fantasy drama series in which Arya Stark becomes blind after she is given a milk potion by her mentor.
Kishwar also tagged a fact-checking website questioning whether she was the real victim.
A section of twitterati jumped into the fray and opted to explain to Kishwar that the account was actually a “parody account”.
— Sivaram V (@svelaga) August 5, 2019
— Think QuestionEvolve (@Maila_Kameez) August 5, 2019
Some took a dig at her and suggested that a crowd-funding account should be set-up to help the poor girl.
— Girish (@GirishNaught) August 6, 2019
While others showed no mercy in trolling her and shared hilarious memes.
— NN (@Nrshhnk) August 6, 2019
— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) August 5, 2019
— संस्कारी #आह (@Being_Sanskaari) August 5, 2019
— Yogi Vin Diesel (@yogi_diesel) August 5, 2019
— 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ऋषिकेश 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@RishiShenoy) August 5, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)