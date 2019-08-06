Twitter Erupts After Indian Writer Mistakes Photo of GOT's Arya Stark for Blind Kashmiri Girl

New Delhi (Sputnik): A well-known Indian academic left social media in stitches after mistaking Game of Throne’s character Arya Stark for a blind girl from Kashmir. She was taken in by a parody account on twitter.

Indian academician and writer Madhu Purnima Kishwar fell for a tweet posted from a parody twitter account after she shared a picture of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones with the caption "Kashmiri girl who became blind after she was hit by pellet gun..”

Kishwar retweeted the image questioning why zakat funds - religious alms- aren’t being used in the interest of the poor and vulnerable.

— MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 5, 2019

Kishwar appeared to have not remembered or perhaps was unaware of the American fantasy drama series in which Arya Stark becomes blind after she is given a milk potion by her mentor.

Kishwar also tagged a fact-checking website questioning whether she was the real victim.

A section of twitterati jumped into the fray and opted to explain to Kishwar that the account was actually a “parody account”.

Some took a dig at her and suggested that a crowd-funding account should be set-up to help the poor girl.

While others showed no mercy in trolling her and shared hilarious memes.

— Syed Usman (@Sydusm) August 5, 2019