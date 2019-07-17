HBO's " Game of Thrones" on Tuesday garnered a record 32 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. The medieval fantasy blockbuster now has 160 Emmy nominations under its belt since it debuted in 2011.

In particualr, "Game of Thrones" earned Tuesday four nominations in the supporting actress in a drama series category — Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — as well as three nominations in the supporting actor category — Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage.

"Game of Thrones" fans took to social media to express their feelings about HBO's success.

so you are telling me that the game of thrones season 8 finale was nominated for an emmy, but not the masterpiece that was “a knight of the seven kingdoms”.....a joke....a literal joke pic.twitter.com/sGuhrhZbLS — ben (@starkrings) 16 июля 2019 г.

four time emmy award nominee for outstanding lead actress in a drama series: emilia clarke as daenerys targaryen in game of thrones (2011-2019) pic.twitter.com/OuwnrGjlvG — emilia’s emmy campaign manager (@danysgeckos) 16 июля 2019 г.

the face of game of thrones, lead actress nominee emilia clarke.. that's history☝️ pic.twitter.com/07YuulRo8R — ً (@targarcyn) 16 июля 2019 г.

Congratulations to Game of Thrones on being the most nominated show at the #Emmys this year, with 32 nominations! pic.twitter.com/ysZcI5Cmaw — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) 16 июля 2019 г.

The final episode of "the Game of Thrones", called "The Iron Throne", was watched by 19.3 million US citizens, a record both for the project and for any HBO series. The final season of the fantasy saga faced sharp criticism among its fans, however, with over 1.2 million people signing an online petition, asking HBO to remake the last season "with competent writers".

"The Game of Thrones", based on "A Song of Ice and Fire" series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, focuses on the deep political crisis on the conflict-mired Westeros continent, erupting after the fall of the Targaryen dynasty that had previously ruled for centuries.

Nominations for “Game of Thrones” are just a part of HBO’s massive Emmy nomination haul. The TV network scored 137 nominations overall for its shows and limited series, including “Chernobyl”, “Sharper Objects”, “Veep” and “Barry”.

The Emmies will be awarded at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 22 September.