Red Velvet's Seulgi Trends on Twitter as Her Teaser for Group's Summer Comeback Released

Earlier in August, SM Entertaiment announced that the girl group was scheduled to make a comeback this month.

Member of Red Velvet, Seulgi, has caused a storm on the South Korean segment of Twitter, after the popular K-Pop girl group's label released her photo as teaser for the upcoming comeback with a mini album called 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

Kang Seul-gi, better known to the public mononymously as Seulgi, is a leading vocalist and a dancer in the group. The 25-year-old is seen on the photos with a slight smile sending out fresh summer vibes.

#레드벨벳 #슬기 의 매력 절정 티저 이미지와 여름날 페스티벌을 만끽하는 자유로운 청춘을 그린 수록곡 'Jumpin'의 하이라이트 음원이 공개돼 컴백 기대감을 높이고 있습니다!

20일 오후 6시 발매될 새 앨범과 21일 밤 9시 도심 속 캠핑 콘셉트로 진행될 컴백 기념 V LIVE 기대 많이 해주세요!#RVF pic.twitter.com/cyrNEytpKB — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) August 18, 2019

​Fans went ecstatic on social media making Seulgi trend on Twitter's Top-10 list:

k-luvies clearing the searches for seulgi and now "슬기 컨버스 (seulgi converse)" and "슬기 노래 (seulgi song)" are trending in korea lol pic.twitter.com/Ve0cxn3Pad — chris (@joywenrene) August 18, 2019

슬기 티저

슬기 옷

슬기 노래

슬기 춤

슬기 음색

슬기 춤선

슬기 화보

슬기 컨버스

슬기 광고

슬기 OST

슬기 is seulgi

슬기 금발

슬기 복근

슬기 사복

슬기 헤어

슬기 콧대

슬기 콘서트

슬기 뮤비

슬기 눈썹

슬기 무쌍

슬기 최고

슬기 팬사랑

슬기 짱#SEULGI #RedVelvet @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/S9PmSk54aA — i love pretty round face seulgi bear😚🐻👸👰🔥🐱🐱 (@myseulgi0210) August 18, 2019

슬기 티저

슬기 노래

슬기 옷

슬기 춤

슬기 음색

슬기 뮤비

슬기 콘서트

슬기 OST

슬기 광고

슬기 비밀언니

슬기 컨버스

슬기 복근

슬기 사복

슬기 인스타 pic.twitter.com/FsRFn8NQGv — 👾쪼리👾 (@RVouo_1) August 18, 2019

SM Entertaiment, a major entertaiment company in South Korea, announced Red Velvet's upcoming comeback on 7 August. It is expected that the new mini album, part of the ReVe series, will be released on 20 August.