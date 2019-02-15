Register
18:02 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean girl group Red Velvet pose on the red carpet at the 28th Seoul Music Awards in Seoul on January 15, 2019.

    Twitter Erupts as K-Pop Star Speaks Up on Rumour About Kim Jong-un Being Her Fan

    © AFP 2018 / Jung Yeon-je
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    South Korean pop band Red Velvet performed a concert along with 10 other music groups from the country in North Korea’s capital last April, marking an unprecedented thaw in relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.

    On Thursday’s episode of SBS’s “We Will Channel You”, Bae Joo-hyun, known as Irene, a member of the South Korean girl band Red Velvet, revealed some details about the historic concert in North Korea last year and a viral photo, in which she’s standing next to Kim Jong-un.

    READ MORE: Seoul Sending Top K-Pop Bands to Try Hand at Melting the Inter-Korean Ice

    Talking to the host of the show, Kang Ho-dong, Irene denied speculation that Kim was her fan and was aware of her popularity at home. The rumours emerged after the North Korean leader was pictured standing next to her in a group photo.

    “After we performed, they asked us to gather and he came over. We got to take a photo and because it was sudden, everyone quickly got in position for the photo. The photo was taken and that was how it came out. You don’t know really where you’re standing when you’re taking a photo. After you take the photo, you realise that’s where you were standing”.

    The host seemed to be frustrated by the answer and came up with a follow-up question, wondering if she was pushed towards Kim.

    “Even after we took the photo, we couldn’t see it since we couldn’t access the internet. I found out after I returned to Seoul”, she said, bursting into laughter.

    Social media erupted over the interview, with one user praising Irene for not being afraid to stand next to the North Korean leader:

    Another Twitterian, probably unaware that Kim Jong-un is already married, noted that the two looked “cute” together:

    A fellow netizen suggested that Kim is the one who should be addressing the reason for standing next to the K-pop star…

    …while another user argued that the reason was pretty clear:

    One fan couldn’t stop hailing Irene as a peace-maker:

    The five-strong female group from South Korea, Red Velvet, took part in a rare concert in Pyongyang in April 2018. The performance was attended by Kim Jong-un, his wife Ri Sol-ju, sister Kim Yo-jong, and a number of senior officials as relations between the two Koreas experienced a sudden thaw following the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

    READ MORE: K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea

    North Korea’s state news agency KCNA then reported that Kim Jong-un was “deeply moved to see our people sincerely acclaiming the performance, deepening the understanding of the popular art of the Southern side”.

    Related:

    K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea
    Seoul Sending Top K-Pop Bands to Try Hand at Melting the Inter-Korean Ice
    North Korean Musicians, K-Pop Stars Hold Joint Concert - Reports (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    thaw, fan, performance, concert, music, pop star, k-pop, Red Velvet, Kim Yo-jong, Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, South Korea

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse