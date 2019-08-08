Watch: YouTube Star Investigated for Abusing Dog in Unedited Video

YouTube star Brooke Houts is currently being investigated by Los Angeles police for animal abuse after mistakenly uploading an unedited video to her channel in which she yells at, hits and appears to spit on her dog.

The disturbing video was shared Tuesday on the 20-year-old’s channel, which has more than 335,000 subscribers, but was then removed. An edited version of the video without the disturbing footage was uploaded later, but subsequently removed as well. However, a version of the original, unedited footage was saved by a viewer and shared on Twitter Wednesday, causing widespread outrage, with many viewers claiming that Houts was visibly abusing her dog.

​In the unedited video, Houts starts off by saying she is planning to prank her dog using plastic wrap. But then when her dog, a Doberman named Sphinx, jumps on her, as dogs often do, she hits, shoves and appears to spit on her pooch.

​On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it is aware of the incident and that its Animal Cruelty Task Force is currently investigating the reports against Houts.

Houts released a statement on Twitter Wednesday addressing the allegations of animal abuse made against her.

​“I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form. Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that,” she wrote.

“My dog, in no way, shape, or form, was hurt by any action that I displayed in this video,” she added, also nothing that she and her family will be getting training for Sphinx and that she hopes to learn “more effective techniques to get his energy out and keep him disciplined.”

In her statement, Houts also denied spitting on her dog.

"In my heart and from the words of the people that spend the most time with me, I know that I am a great dog mom," she added in her statement. "This does not make my actions in the footage okay, but I'm just explaining what my day-to-day life is really like, whether you believe me or not."