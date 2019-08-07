Watch Panic in Times Square as People Confuse Motorcycle Sounds With Shooting

Two mass shootings happened in the US states of Texas and Ohio over the weekend, leaving 31 people dead and dozens more injured.

Hundreds of people could be seen running in panic for their lives in New York's Times Square just before 10 pm on Tuesday after hearing the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring and confusing it with gunshots.

Passing through #NYC’s #TimesSquare, 1hr after this sound sent 1000s running for their lives, in fear of another mass shooting. Accounts of people trampled, hiding in stores, separated from their families. Authorities confirm it was a motorcycle backfire. This is no way to live. pic.twitter.com/GU2zrJfUv5 — Andrew Hodge 🇺🇸 (@andruhodge) August 7, 2019

​People who witnessed the panic took to Twitter to share their videos.

Motorcycles backfiring trigger panic at Times Square in New York City; police confirm there is no active shooter pic.twitter.com/Gsqs3ysUNY — BNO News (@BNONews) August 7, 2019

People fleeing and hiding from #timessquare after suspected live shooter #NewYork we caught this from our hotel bar 10th floor #police confirmed this was not a live shooter #timessquare #NYC pic.twitter.com/IKfagFbtzy — The Daniels Group (@DanielsGrp) August 7, 2019

​The New York Police Department issued a statement about the incident in Times Square.

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.



We are receiving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019

​One user noted that US citizens have been suffering from stress following a series of mass shootings in the country in recent months. ​

​She was echoed by another netizen who said that people in the US live in fear.