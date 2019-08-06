Register
22:49 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Police Release Footage of Viral Arrests, Claim Officers’ Actions ‘Were Acceptable’

    Watch: US Police Release Footage of Viral Arrests, Claim Officers’ Actions ‘Were Acceptable’

    © Facebook/Courtesy of Tybee Island Police Department
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A video of police officers at Tybee Island, Georgia, arresting three people over the weekend has gone viral, raising concern over the excessive use of force by the officers during the incident.

    The graphic footage was shared Monday on the Tybee Island Police Department Facebook page. According to a police report, a young woman identified as 21-year-old Olivia Simons showed a stolen or fake ID to a bouncer at the Rock House bar and grill in the barrier island and small city near Savannah, Georgia. The bouncer then called over Sgt. T. Leguin and Officer Bryant Sims, who were parked near the bar, for assistance. When Leguin took Simons’ card from the bouncer to check its authenticity, the young woman “snatched” the ID and “immediately fled the scene,” according to the police report. 

    Body camera footage shows Leguin running after Simons, threatening to use a stun gun on her. At one point, Simons trips. According to the police report, the officer did not have any contact with Simons before she fell. The officer then grabs Simons and demands she put her hands behind her back. After she “failed to comply,” he uses his stun gun on her multiple times before handcuffing her.

    At this point in the video, a crowd appears to congregate around Leguin and Simons, who is handcuffed on the ground. One woman, identified as Alecia Adams, is heard yelling at the officers. According to the incident report, Adams “refused to calm down, despite her husband telling her to stop. She continuously voiced her opinions, as loud as she could, using extremely vulgar language.”

    When additional officers arrived at the scene, Adams was arrested, but not before resisting being put into a patrol vehicle and biting an officer several times. An officer used a stun gun on her before she was placed in the police car. She was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence and interference. 

    At one point, a man identified as Richard Stutts “grabbed onto [Leguin’s] outer vest carrier,” and told the officer to leave Simons alone using explicit language. Officers decided that Stutts should be arrested for disorderly conduct, according to the police report, but as soon as Sims attempted to grab Stutts, he began hitting the officer. 

    “I then noticed my radio was on the ground and the holster had broken during the altercation, I also realized the hood, and first level of retention, on my firearm had been defeated and was in the open position,” the officer wrote in the police report.

    Eventually, Stutts was also stunned and arrested for simple battery against law enforcement, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, obstruction, willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats or violence and interference with government property, WSAV3 reported.

    On Monday, the Tybee Island Police Department released a statement on Facebook, claiming that they are aware of the viral video circulating on social media. 

    “We understand that the contents of that video are disturbing to some viewers. What’s important to remember, is that the video we’ve seen starts well after the initial incident has begun and lacks context. The Chief of Police has reviewed body camera footage from the officers on scene that night and has determined that the actions taken were acceptable under the circumstances. That footage as well as a copy of the incident report is being provided to our local media outlets. This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrest(s) are likely to follow,” the statement adds.

    Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman also released a statement Monday, saying that the police involved in the incident acted in accordance to policy. 

    “Police chief has reviewed everything and has determined that the officers acted in a way that is consistent with our policy and with their training,” Buelterman said. “What the body cam video shows, which the Facebook video doesn’t, is that one of the individuals came up behind the officers while he was on the ground from behind and in an aggressive manner. You don’t do that. That’s not something that is acceptable.”

    Related:

    Watch: Toddler Swept Away on Baggage Conveyor Belt at US Airport
    Watch: Civilians Leave NYPD Cops 'Petrified’ After Dumping Water, Buckets on Them
    Hong Kong Actor Stabbed in Stomach on Stage as Shocked Onlookers Watch (Graphic Video)
    Watch: US Man Attacks Driver With Machete in Road Rage Incident
    Watch: US Highway Patrolman Violently Chokes Driver, Throws Him to the Ground
    Tags:
    viral video, Police brutality, force, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse