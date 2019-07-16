New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra has once again stepped in to steal the social media spotlight, with a video of her singing ‘Sucker’ and showing off impromptu dance moves.

The video shows Priyanka having a blast, in a karaoke session with friends and family, and the clip is making the rounds on the internet.

Priyanka’s song of choice was her husband's recent chartbuster song ‘Sucker' - the first single released by the Jonas Brothers after their recent union. The video of the hit song features Nick, Priyanka, Kevin, Joe, Danielle and Sophie Turner.

Chopra, known for her flamboyant and sexy looks is fanning the flames in the video, wearing a sizzling plaid halter dress.

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka trying her cooking skills by making pasta, with the befitting caption ‘date night cooking extravaganza’.

Priyanka, who is also the brand ambassador of the Indian State of Assam, recently came under fire by the Indian media and faced accusations of being indifferent to the fate of Assam, as it faced the wrath of monsoon flooding. Currently, 30 of the State's 33 districts are submerged in floodwater, which has claimed the lives of 15 people so far.

