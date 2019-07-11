Priyanka Chopra Sweats It Out to Have The Perfect Bikini Body

New Delhi (Sputnik): The duo Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra seem to be offering many new fitness goals for couples lately.

The sensuous pictures of Priyanka Chopra from an Italian vacation recently set Instagram and Twitter on fire. Showcasing the glamour-quotient while illustrating the sexy appeal of a perfect bikini body, the pictures have gone viral on the internet.

But as the workout video from hubby Jonas reveals – all is not fun and games. It shows it took her a lot of hard work to have such a perfect bikini body.

Nick posted the video of him and Priyanka working out with their friends on Instagram. Both stars can be seen sweating it out at his band's songwriting camp, giving us major workout motivation.

The Jonas brother singer Nick posted the video with the caption, "songwriting camp group workout”. In the video, Nick along with other members of the group can be seen doing exercises.

While Nick can be seen doing rope stretching exercises, Priyanka Chopra sweats it out with a TRX back pull in a corner clad in a white t-shirt, black training tights, and wearing a cap.

Just a few days back Piryanka Chopra posted photographs of her, taken by her American husband, saying: “Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures”.

Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝

📷 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/DZiF241KUg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 7 July 2019

​The video soon caught netizens' attention and they couldn't agree more that glamour is all about hard work.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' workout video proves glamour is all about hard work.... https://t.co/sWP2Tjce2z — Team-Medicos (@TeamMedicos) 11 July 2019

Gorgeous — Annurisha (@annurish) 11 July 2019

