Priyanka Proud of Nick as ‘Sucker’ Reaches New Heights

New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has found a new reason to be proud of her hubby Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' first song following their reunion after parting ways four years ago has climbed the Pop Radio charts and taken the #1 spot ‘officially'.
Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe announced this ‘collars-up' development on his twitter page.
What epic news to wake up to today! WOW! Thank you for playing the crap out of this song! We love you! The incredible team who worked so hard on this one. You rule! pic.twitter.com/wbkwQmLmYZ— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 22, 2019
The Jonas Brothers are due to release their new album, titled ‘Happiness Begins'. Nick Jonas announced June 7 as the release date, via social media.
So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th! pic.twitter.com/qSr00BkVsR— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 22, 2019
