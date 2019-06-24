YouTuber Claims He Lost Job Opportunity Over PewDiePie Videos

PewDiePie’s name has been embroiled in a series of controversies, specifically after the New Zealand gunman, who live-streamed himself killing Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, appeared to be encouraging people to subscribe to the YouTuber’s channel. Apparently, he’s not the only person to have been affected by such scandals.

YouTuber Isaiah Photo claims that he lost a job opportunity after a client learned that he was making videos about PewDiePie as the Swedish vlogger was mired in the Great Subscriber War with Indian music label and movie studio T-Series.

Isaiah, a full-time freelance photographer, clarified that he doesn’t have any relationship with Pewds, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, and, of course, doesn’t blame him for what happened.

The amateur YouTuber explained in a 12-minute video that he never cross-promoted his channel with his professional photography business, but the client discovered it on their own and decided to not work with him.

“[To be honest], we have concerns about associations with PewDiePie, as he has been reported as being something of a racist and anti-Semitic. We have a relationship with Lucasfilm and their parent company Disney cancelled a contract with that YouTuber due to his behaviour, which we do not support”, the message allegedly sent by the client read.

Other people have as well asked him to stop “promoting” Kjellberg in the aftermath of a terrifying mass shooting in New Zealand in March when the gunman went live as he drove to the Christchurch mosques, and recorded himself saying “Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie”, before killing 50 people.

The fact that the perpetrator name-dropped Pewds before going on a shooting rampage gave birth to an online petition called “Remove White Supremacist” that accused that the Swedish content creator of being a white supremacist and insisted on the need to take down his YouTube channel. At the time, PewDiePie said that he was “sickened” upon learning that the shooter mentioned his name.

Isaiah said that these accusations and the emails “blew his mind” and contended that the mainstream media is responsible for this “traumatising” experience for Pewds. He also encouraged people to actually dig up the truth and educate themselves instead of blindly consuming what the MSM is feeding them.

The New Zealand episode was by far not the only time that PewDiePie’s name appeared in a less than flattering light.

Days after the shooting, the words “Sub 2 PewDiePie” along with Nazi swastikas were sprayed on the side of a UK secondary school, while earlier that month, unknown vandals used his moniker to deface a World War II monument at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, NY.