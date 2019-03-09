'Subscribe to PewDiePie': YouTube King's Name Used to Deface WWII Monument

PewDiePie and T-Series have been competing for the status of top popular YouTuber since Kjellberg uploaded a video warning his fans that he was on the verge of losing his most-subscribed YouTube channel title last summer, after keeping it intact for five years straight.

A World War II memorial located at the Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn got defaced by as yet unknown vandals who scribbled “Subscribe to PewDiePie” on the monument.

This development came to light as PewDiePie, a famous Swedish YouTuber whose real name is Felx Kjellberg, remains locked in a virtual battle with Indian music giant T-Series for the mantle of the YouTube channel with the biggest number of subscribers.

The news of this incident predictably upset a number of social media users, though some expressed their doubt about claims that it was the fans of PewDiePie who carried out the deed.

Just saw a news story that @pewdiepie fans have vandalised a World War 2 memorial just to try to get him subscribers on YouTube…



Since he has 88 million subscribers already, and has said to only use legal forms of promotion…



How about he pays to have the memorial restored? pic.twitter.com/U2lTqLCVtQ — 🔫♀️ (@GunGirlLive) 9 марта 2019 г.

Hey @pewdiepie do you think you could tell the fan that is repeatedly defacing the WWII memorial in Brooklyn to stop? Or have you already? — Jim Pickens (@shitlord500) 6 марта 2019 г.