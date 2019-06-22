London Mayor Sadiq Khan Brands Trump 'Six-Foot-Three Child’ Amid Their Transatlantic Row

The US president and the mayor of the British capital have long been exchanging jabs, but tensions peaked recently amid Donald Trump’s state visit. In addition to accusing Sadiq Khan of doing a "terrible job" in the city and calling him “a stone cold loser”, the US politician also mocked his height.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan took a dig at his transatlantic adversary Donald Trump as he addressed teachers at the Together For Education event in London. Echoing Trump’s recent rant, which mocked his height, the British politician joked about switching his phone off and roasted the US president over his love for Twitter rows.

“For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me - a six-foot-three child in the White House - can you let me know?” Khan told the gathering, prompting laughter and applauding.

The remark split the social media audience. Some branded Khan’s behaviour childish and blasted him for lacking perspective.

The freak mayor just won't stop



Sadiq Khan hits back at Trump, calling him 'six-foot-three child' https://t.co/nUvNkAkalt — Gooner (@JonShedden) June 22, 2019

I think Mr Khan should stop his childish rhetoric about Trump. Because in the event of Brexit being delivered we would be looking to do trade deals with the Trump organisation. So please Mr Khan act your age and grow up. “Big Picture” — David Shorto (@davidshorto) June 22, 2019

Khan you are a disgrace, as our Ambassador to London you should behave like a diplomat not a kid in the playground with regard to President Trump like him or hate him we need him as we move forwards what don't you get. — Lionel Marshall (@LionelMarshal20) June 22, 2019

Way to go and promote the special relationship!

A real politician who wanted the best for the country wouldn't resort to playground name calling with our biggest international partner. (And yes Trump does it as well but only as a response when provoked as it was started by Khan) — Kevin Barnes (@sarboy22) June 22, 2019

​Others backed his attack on Trump.

A naughty, spiteful, lying child.

Sadiq Khan hits back at Trump, calling him 'six-foot-three child' https://t.co/K4RJbyVNzu — BaltimoreGal 🌊✊🏾🚺♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@BaltimoreGal) June 22, 2019

​It is not the first child reference in Khan’s transatlantic feud with the US commander-in-chief, as the mayor has already compared him with a child, saying he is showing “'sort of behaviour I would expect from an 11-year-old.”

Earlier, Trump’s slammed the politician and referred to him as the “twin of [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, except shorter.”

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

​Trump’s tirade followed Khan’s criticism as he had referred to the president's trip to the country as a regrettable event and gave his permission for anti-Trump activists to fly the famous "Baby Trump" balloon.

However, it was not the first time the two publicly clashed over recent years. Trump earlier accused Khan of doing a "bad job" on tackling terrorism in the capital, while the mayor challenged Trump on climate issues and blamed him for being part of the right-wing's resurgence.