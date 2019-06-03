Trump Compares Sadiq Khan to 'Dumb and Incompetent' NYC Mayor de Blasio

Trump's critique comes in response to Sadiq Khan comparing the US president with 20th-century fascists.

Donald Trump, who is in the UK on a full state visit, has lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Kha, who called the president's trip to the country a regrettable event.

"Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly "nasty" to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted on Monday as he was arriving in the United Kingdom.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me," Trump continued, "Kahn [sic] reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job — only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit."

Donald Trump has arrived in the UK earlier in the day for a three-day visit. Anti-Trump activists have promised to organise protests across the country throughout his visit, with tens of thousdands of demonstrators expected to gather in London alone.

Sadiq Khan has given a go-ahead for the gigantic "Baby Trump" balloon to fly again, following last year's viral debut.

