London Mayor Khan Claims Trump Plays Into Hands of Extremists Amid War of Words

Confrontation between Donald Trump and Sadiq Khan escalated in the days leading up to the former's visit to the United Kingdom, which the Mayor of London vigorously opposed.

In a fresh round of his long-running feud with Donald Trump, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the US president a "poster boy of the far-right movement around the world".

He made the comments in an interview on the American podcast Pod Save America on Monday, when Donald Trump arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit.

Over the weekend, Khan referred to Trump as "just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat" blaming him for the rise in right-wing nationalist sentiment and comparing him to the "fascists of the 20th century".

Trump hit back by calling Khan a "stone cold loser" − a statement the mayor's spokesperson shrugged off as "childish insults".

The two politicians have been trading damning remarks for quite a while. Donald Trump has accused Khan of doing a "bad job" on tackling terrorism in the capital, while the mayor has challenged Trump on climate issues and on his proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States.

Donald Trump's ongoing visit to the United Kingdom is being accompanied by mass protests. Sadiq Khan, the UK-born son of Pakistani immigrants, has given the go-ahead for the gigantic "Baby Trump" balloon to fly again, following last year's viral debut.

