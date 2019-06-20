Register
15:27 GMT +320 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A half naked woman lies on the bed in the dark

    'Instagram Doesn't Care': Porn Stars Clash With Social Media Giant Over Nude Photos

    Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While adult performers argued that the suspension and termination of their Instagram accounts threatens their livelihoods, many users also took a dim view of how social media networks apparently provide little guidance on how to restore deleted accounts.

    Disgruntled porn stars held a protest in front of the Instagram's headquarters in Silicon Valley, voicing their complaints about the company's guidelines regarding nude photos.

    According to the Guardian, the adult film performers argued that the “inconsistency” of Instagram's rules has resulted in “hundreds of thousands of account suspensions” which, in turn, threatens the performers' livelihoods.

    As American porn star Amber Lynn explained, her Instagram account was terminated two months ago without warning or explanation, which deprived her not only of five years worth of her content she posted there and the following she built, but also of videos and images she shared with her late brother.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Amber Lynn®️ (@amberlynn.rnsu)

    “There was a lot of stuff that was not just content of me as a model and an actor but private, personal mementoes that were lost just because they can take it with the flick of a switch. And Instagram doesn’t care”, she complained.

    The protest, which was organised by the Adult Performer Actors Guild, was dissolved after Instagram officials met with the protesters and promised to reinstate the banned accounts and continue an ongoing dialogue with censored users in the future.

    The newspaper also points out that numerous other users, including artists, sex workers and models, also complain about Instagram's account-removal system, with most of the complaints stemming from the fact that the Facebook-owned platform apparently does not notify the users about which standards were violated by them, and provides little in the way of direction as to how to restore the deleted accounts.

    For example, a feminist visual artist found herself unable to log into her account in April after posting an image of her 1969 work called “F*ck Painting #1”, and her account was restored without notice or explanation four days later after hundreds of people implored Instagram to do so.

    “Instagram’s policies are totally opaque, I have no idea how they enforce them,” she mused.

    And also that same month, Los-Angeles based model Rachel Clugston had her account suspended without explanation, only to be reinstated about 20 days later after numerous requests to the customer support team, after she merely reposted a “lewd message” sent to her by a photographer, in order to warn other models not to work with him.

    “I learned through this experience Instagram has so much control over my life and my wellbeing and how I earn a living. I literally would have been homeless if I did not get my Instagram back. I don’t know what I would have done for work”, she said.

    Some users have attributed Instagram's eagerness to take down sexual content to the Online Sex Trafficking Act (Fosta) and Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act (Sesta), anti-sex trafficking legislation that holds platforms legally liable for the material posted on them, though the company denied these allegations.

    Instagram, a social media platform owned by Facebook, now boasts over 1 billion active users along with an influencer market worth approximately $1.7 billion.

    The company now insists that it did not change its rules and guidelines in recent years, adding that the apparent increase in account suspension may simply be related to the overall increase in the number of its users.

    Related:

    Instagram Model Vandalises Statue for Fame, Gets Roasted Online Instead
    Instagram Users Report Major Outages Worldwide
    Tags:
    complaints, accounts, protest, porn star, Instagram, Silicon Valley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    All ICE, No Human Rights
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse