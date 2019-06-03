Nude Models Protest Against Female Nipple Ban in Front of Facebook HQ

Instagram and Facebook allow photos of male nipples on their sites, but not female. In response, artist Spencer Tunick organized a group of male and female models to protest by posing naked and holding large photos of nipples near the Astor Place subway station in Manhattan.
SHARE THIS POST, It’s the only way to fight back! #WeTheNipple Art Action in front of @Facebook and @Instagram offices this Morning. #StopCensorship These are all male nipple stickers covering female presenting nipples and male nipple cards covering all the participant’s genitalia. There is no reason for Facebook or Instagram to censor this video or block from hashtags. @NCACensorship @chadsmithofficial @bravoandy @pagmi #AndresSerrano @theadamgoldberg @aclu_nationwide #FuckCensorship Link in Bio.
With all of the serious issues facing the world right now, women are ACTUALLY getting worked-up about not being able to show their nipples on Facebook?? #StopTheWorldIWannaGetOff https://t.co/pG9ELBsP9O— Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) June 2, 2019
Nude models gather in NYC to protest Facebook and Instagram’s female nipple ban https://t.co/AH3gB0EULk pic.twitter.com/oq2l4yMWCb— NewsAlley (@newsalley) June 2, 2019
The photos of nipples being held by Tunick's models were donated shots from a number of high-profile celebrities, including Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Tunick himself.
Tunick organized the photo shoot in collaboration with the National Coalition Against Censorship, who have pioneered the hashtag #WeTheNipple.
'The nudity ban prevents many artists from sharing their work online. It particularly harms artists whose work focuses on their own bodies, including queer and gender-nonconforming artists, and the bodies of those in their communities,' their website says.
