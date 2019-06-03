Nude Models Protest Against Female Nipple Ban in Front of Facebook HQ

A group of artists commissioned a nude protest in New York City on Sunday which sought to highlight Instagram and Facebook's ban on photos showing female nipples.

Instagram and Facebook allow photos of male nipples on their sites, but not female. In response, artist Spencer Tunick organized a group of male and female models to protest by posing naked and holding large photos of nipples near the Astor Place subway station in Manhattan.

With all of the serious issues facing the world right now, women are ACTUALLY getting worked-up about not being able to show their nipples on Facebook?? #StopTheWorldIWannaGetOff https://t.co/pG9ELBsP9O — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) June 2, 2019

Nude models gather in NYC to protest Facebook and Instagram’s female nipple ban https://t.co/AH3gB0EULk pic.twitter.com/oq2l4yMWCb — NewsAlley (@newsalley) June 2, 2019

The photos of nipples being held by Tunick's models were donated shots from a number of high-profile celebrities, including Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Tunick himself.

Tunick organized the photo shoot in collaboration with the National Coalition Against Censorship, who have pioneered the hashtag #WeTheNipple.

'The nudity ban prevents many artists from sharing their work online. It particularly harms artists whose work focuses on their own bodies, including queer and gender-nonconforming artists, and the bodies of those in their communities,' their website says.