PewDiePie Reveals What Could KILL His YouTube Channel

PewDiePie has released a fresh video, suggesting that his YouTube channel was losing popularity just a day after Indian music label and movie studio T-Series received the official Guinness World Records certificate for becoming the first to surpass the 100 million subscriber milestone on the video-sharing platform.

Individual content creator Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a. PewDiePie, has taken a look at his analytics throughout the years in order to find out why his YouTube channel is “dying”.

While typing his alias in a search engine, the Swedish vlogger completely messed it up, writing “Pwduiepi” instead which got him thinking that his channel might be losing traction because “I can’t write it”. In fact, it turned out that he’s not the only one with this problem; some spelled it “PieDiePew”:

“Who the hell is PieDiePew? Norwegian YouTuber PieDiePew, he’s my favourite, he’s so funny”, he joked.

The stats showed that his channel peaked in 2014, becoming the biggest on YouTube, and had certain ebbs and flows in relation to multiple controversies, including Pewds’ subscriber race with T-Series: the numbers saw a dramatic decline after Kjellberg asked his fans to stop the “Subscribe to PewDiePie” stunt three months ago.

“But my favourite part of this graph is when I go, ‘Hey guys, let’s end the ‘Subscribe PewDiePie’ meme like we shouldn’t do this anymore’. Okay, skydive graph. You know this is the kind of reports you want to see. A full-on economic crash! Thank you guys, so much! I can’t wait to hit 100 million subscribers in a couple of years”, Felix sarcastically noted.

“I think it’s interesting to note... Anyone that came before me, almost every single channel that has been before me has just disappeared. Everyone that’s been bigger than me, they’re all gone. Because of this fact, I’ve always just looked at YouTube like it could end any day, like I should just be ready to pack my bags any day”, he continued.

The Swedish vlogger then decided to compare his stats to that of other content creators, such as Jake and Logan Paul, whose numbers went rogue in the wake of Logan’s controversy-sparking video at Japan’s “suicide forest” last year, beating the PewDiePie-T-Series standoff.

“Jake Paul has technically been bigger than I have ever been. Holy s**t, that’s nuts. So, the ‘Suicide Forest’ was literally four times as big as the PewDiePie vs T-Series stuff. That’s nuts”, he revealed.

Pewds said that his subscriber count “doesn’t matter” to him, and before filming the latest video, he hasn’t used SocialBlade to track the number of followers over the past four years, since it can be really depressing.

“I used to obsess about this, and I think a lot of YouTubers do, especially comparing themselves”, he said, while surfing SocialBlade for stats on his channel. “So, my views are up… YAY! My subscribers are… Subscribe please! Please!” he continued in a squeaky voice.

The YouTube star explained that since he started his own channel he’s been working hard, uploading videos every single day and taking minimum breaks, because a long one could simply kill his channel.

“It’s crazy to me how I still enjoy it. I don’t get it either. Why am I here? It’s fun! One thing that I am thinking about is, like, I’ve never had a proper break, like, I’ve never had a long break when I’m just a normal f*cking person that isn’t constantly thinking about YouTube. But literally, if I took a break, it would kill my channel. You have to keep making videos, otherwise there won’t be anything to come back to”, he said.

The Swede, who has a 96-million-strong YouTube following, had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but recently suffered a somewhat crushing defeat in the Great Subscribers War, after Indian music label and movie studio T-Series outperformed him in subscription numbers, having crossed the 100 million benchmark first.