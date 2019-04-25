Jake Paul Embarks on Mission to Invade T-Series HQ to Support PewDiePie

Pewds' YouTube crown had been largely unrivalled until last year, when the Indian record label T-Series emerged as another top contender. As of the time of the publication, YouTube's biggest individual creator is roughly 860,000 subscribers behind.

The embattled Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has received unexpected reinforcement in his so-far-hopeless battle with Indian powerhouse T-Series for the title of YouTube's most-subscribed channel.

Jake, the younger brother of YouTube star Logan Paul and himself a thriving vlogger, has gone to great lengths to help PewDiePie get out of the 860,000-subscriber hole.

Jake and his friend travelled to India on a reckless mission to enter the headquarters of T-Series, which he branded "the worst company in the world".

The goal was to spend a night at the head office to raise awareness for Pewds, but the two apparently had no well-thought-out plan in place.

In the vicinity of their destination, they were approached by a group of students who recognised Jake and invited the pair to T-Series' college, located near the company's headquarters.

Jake and his sidekick walked around the building, wearing "Subscribe to PewDiePie" T-shirts and flower necklaces, but failed to enter the head office, because security guards wouldn't let them in without prior notice.

Although Jake acknowledged that the "sleepy overnight" part of his master-plan was a failure, he still insisted he "finessed" it by walking around a T-Series building in adversarial apparel.

It appears that the subscriber gap between T-Series and PewDiePie has only widened since Jake Paul uploaded the video, which prompted some viewers to claim he actually did a disservice to the Swede.

"Just promoted T-Series… Backstabber to Pewdiepie﻿," wrote a commenter.

Another quipped: "He came to T-Series headquarters as a Jack Paul, but T-Series sent him home as Joke Paul".