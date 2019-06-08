Register
12:20 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, participate in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

    'I Bet My Friend Breakfast': D-Day Veteran Gets Epic High-Five From Melania Trump (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The stunning first lady of the United States has found herself at the epicentre of veterans’ attention while accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, for D-Day commemorations in the United Kingdom and France.

    Harold Terence, a 95-year-old US veteran, has made international headlines for scoring a high-five from Melania Trump after being awarded the French Legion of Honour medal from Emmanuel Macron in a ceremony near Omaha Beach in Normandy as part of the commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

    READ MORE: 'If Only I Was 20 Years Younger': D-Day Vet Stuns Trump by Flirting With Melania

    Even though the veteran is not a fan of President Donald Trump, he has revealed that he respects his office and was overwhelmingly excited when FLOTUS spotted his hand and gave the high-five, with the epic moment caught on camera.

    It, however, appears that Terence had a completely different plan at first and even made a bet with a friend that he would hug the first lady on stage, but when it came to the action, he “froze” and decided to go with a handshake, which incidentally turned into the now-viral high-five.

    “I met Melania this trip on the stage and I sort of messed up. I bet my friend a breakfast that I would get a hug from her. We shook hands and my daughter took a picture and I froze. I wanted to put my arms around her but I didn’t. I know she would have Ok’d it and I didn’t do it. We have the picture of just me and her holding hands and then getting a high five from her”, he said.

    Terence is not the only veteran to have been impressed by Melania this week: 93-year-old Thomas Cuthbert made a somewhat flirty remark about FLOTUS to President Trump, playfully telling POTUS, “Oh, she is a nice lady, isn’t she? If it wasn’t for you and if I was 20 years younger…”

    READ MORE: Fans Knock Accusers of 'Disrespectful' Melania Trump Wearing Sunglasses on D-Day

    Trump was quick to come up with a witty response, replying to the veteran, “You could handle it, no question”.

    READ MORE: Melania Saves the Day as Trump Reportedly Forgets About Own Gift to Queen

    Cuthbert then was cited by the Essex Live as saying that President Trump “surprised” him and “came across very well”, while “his wife was very pleasant” as well.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Melania’s Body Double Posed as FLOTUS by Trump's Side Over D-Day Celebration, Fans Claim
    As part of their European tour, the US first couple joined Queen Elizabeth II in Portsmouth along with over a dozen heads of state to commemorate D-Day and honour the Allied soldiers who helped liberate Europe from the Nazis 75 years ago.

    Melania and Donald Trump then left for France, where they paid tributes at the Normandy American Cemetery. The graveyard is where 9,388 US soldiers, who lost their lives during the Second World War, are buried.

    On 6 June 1944, the Allied forces landed in Normandy to begin Operation Overlord, the largest amphibious invasion in history, which led to the establishment of the Western front to liberate Nazi-occupied Western Europe.

    Tags:
    US First Lady, First Lady, USA, President, POTUS, FLOTUS, Hug, Normandy, D-Day, veteran, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse