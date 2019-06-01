Register
01 June 2019
    Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.

    Kim Kardashian's ROYAL Heritage Revealed as Her Family Tree Traced – Report

    © AFP 2019 / ANGELA WEISS
    American-born Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle may need to make some room for the queen of reality TV shows, Kim Kardashian, who might actually be descended from British royalty.

    The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has been unveiled as a legitimate descendant of Scottish royalty after journalist and researcher Craig Williams traced back her family tree, the Daily Record reported.

    Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    © AFP 2019 / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/
    The journalist, who is Scottish himself, revealed that Kim Kardashian’s lineage is linked to the MacGregor clan, who claim royal descent through their founder Gregor, who was the brother of the first king of Scots Kenneth MacAlpin.

    The makeup mogul is also said to be related to Rob Roy MacGregor, an outlaw who later became a folklore hero.

    Williams decided to look into Kim’s ancestry on her mother Kris Jenner’s side upon becoming aware of claims that the Kardashians like Scottish names: for instance, Kourtney named her daughter Penelope Scotland Disick.

    “This all came about because I had seen the name of Kim’s niece was Penelope Scotland Disick. I thought the family must be aware of a Scottish background. And sure enough, when I searched the historical records, there it was. I had no idea they would be linked to such a towering figure from Scottish history though. And as the MacGregors claim direct descent from Scottish kings, maybe Kim could have a claim on the throne,” he told the Daily Record.

    Kim K, who is currently pursuing a new career goal by following in her late father’s footsteps to become a lawyer, has yet to react to the startling revelation.  

    Meanwhile, nearly four weeks ago, as Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, a Glasgow prankster fooled thousands of Twitter users into thinking that the couple had named their baby boy after a Scottish railway station, having shared a photoshopped tweet purporting to be from Kardashian’s account.

