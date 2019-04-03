Register
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three day visit to the country.

    'Excuse Us While We Puke' - Explosion of Views on Harry & Meghan's Insta Account

    More than often social media accounts led by couples get their fair share of criticism by annoyed friends or followers with distaste for sappy images and captions. However, according to British royalty fans, there are "acceptable" exceptions.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their joint Instagram account, sharing first images on the social network Tuesday evening. The caption to the original nine images posted by the couple read:

    "'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan"

    Many official accounts of media publications and personas welcomed Prince Harry and his wife, former Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle, to the platform, including Instagram itself.

    "Ummm… hello! Welcome. We are so happy you are here," Instagram said.

    The British media have been reporting heavily on the couple's every move, including what many perceived as contentious portrayal of Meghan Markle.

    READ MORE: Meghan Given Kudos for Threatening to Sue 'Morally Bankrupt Clowns' at Mail

    "…Now the posts will come regularly and will actually show the two of you in a positive light. Keep up the great work!" a fan said in the comments section of the couple's Instagram account.

    Others remained either unimpressed to witness the royals' presence on the platform or suspected an ulterior motive.

    "Excuse us while we puke," said user kolorpix.

    User indiespencer suggested the account felt "like a political campaign," while another user said:

    "This looks like a fundraising bid for their projects."

    George Clooney
    © AP Photo / Giuseppe Aresu, File
    White Knight: Clooney Moves to Shield Meghan Markle From 'Unkind' Media, Riles Up Twitter
    The snaps show Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex photographed in countries around the world, including a previously unseen photo taken of the couple in Fiji during their royal tour last year and during visits to Morocco and Australia. 

    Many noticed how fast the followership of the account grew since its launch — @sussexroyal has so far gained 2.2 million followers, while following 23 accounts.

