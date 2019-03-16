Clooney Moves to Shield Meghan Markle From 'Unkind' Media, Riles Up Twitter

As Clooney explained, Meghan Markle is "a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman", and the press can turn on you “for almost nothing”, which isn’t exactly fair.

Hollywood star George Clooney has recently stepped up to defend his close friend Meghan Markle, arguing that the way press has been treating her appears "a little unjust" and "unkind" at times.

"I think it’s a little unfair at times when, you know, I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life," the actor said during his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

‘It seemed a little unjust, she hasn’t done anything except live her life — she’s a really kind, intelligent woman.’



George Clooney has told @GMB Meghan and Harry are a 'fun couple' and says Meghan's treatment has been ‘a little unfair’.



More from our chat later in the show. pic.twitter.com/hEa46PleGf — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 15 марта 2019 г.

​He also added that Meghan is "a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman", describing her and her husband Prince Harry as a "really wonderful, loving couple".

When news of this development hit social media networks, many seemed inclined to agree with Clooney.

I so agree with George, the knives were out as soon as the wedding was announced. Why can’t they both just be left to be happy, she doesn’t deserve the constant negativity aimed at her. — Trudie Mead (@truanne) 15 марта 2019 г.

@GeorgeC51164002, it's totally unfair! Those doing it incl @piersmorgan & other far right news outlets keep embarrassing themselves for being ignorant b/c no human being shld bully & harrass a pregnant woman 2 satisfy their own personal prejudices! — meerna (@meernakennedy) 15 марта 2019 г.

Let's give it up for good and real friends pic.twitter.com/dLks8kpCav — Allison (@ilovemymanalot) 15 марта 2019 г.

I have always loved this guy. pic.twitter.com/MJD0G2jw0p — Pat's Big Sister🌊🌊🌊 (@PatsBigSister1) 15 марта 2019 г.

​Some, however, insisted that the criticism of Meghan Markle was far from being unwarranted.

Her life isn't hers once she's a royal. She needs to behave better. — Ken McCreary (@KXMc65) 15 марта 2019 г.

George shouldn't be defending Meghan at all!! She's the one that causing all this rift that's going on right now. — Annie (@Locoas) 15 марта 2019 г.

He knows nothing about how narcissistic and arrogant she has been,how disrespectful to the queen and the public,controlling and Dominant to harry,walking in front of him all the time,so keep your nose out of British affairs. — carol jones (@caroljo01091317) 15 марта 2019 г.

​And there were also those who did not appear all that fond of Clooney himself.

Oh go away who cares what he thinks — Ginger Pig1 (@thegingerpig) 15 марта 2019 г.

mind your own business Clooney — redbox436 (@zdrokzozo436) 15 марта 2019 г.

Blah blah George… you just like your free dinners at Buckingham Palace. — Game Theory (@MsGameTheory) 15 марта 2019 г.