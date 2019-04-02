'Lock Them Up': Twitter Fumes as Jared, Ivanka Caught in Security Clearance Row

Earlier, former White House security advisor-turned whistleblower Tricia Newbold told Congressional Democrats that President Trump quashed concerns regarding over two dozen officials who were denied access to top secret information over alleged criminal conduct, suspected foreign influence, financial problems and drug use.

A source claiming to be familiar with Newbold's testimony has told Yahoo News that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were the "Senior White House Official 1" and "Senior White House Official 2" mentioned in the memo sent to the House Oversight Committee by its Democratic members.

According to the memo, Newbold and a first-line adjudicator denied "Official 1" security clearance after a background investigation revealed "significant disqualifying factors, including foreign influence, outside activities ('employment outside or businesses external to what your position at the EOP [Executive Office of the President] entails'), and personal conduct." Carl Kline, director of Trump's personnel security office, was said to have overruled these concerns.

In the case of "Official 2," Newbold told staffers that she "recommended against" the application, providing an "extremely thorough" 14-page adjudication summary "that described multiple disqualifiers, including foreign influence and outside activities." Kline reportedly told Newbold that she should "not touch" the case, with the clearance subsequently approved.

© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky Russian Embassy in US Trolls Collusion Cranks, Starts 'Best Fake News' Contest

The report to the House Oversight Committee also mentioned a "White House Official 3," but the Yahoo News' source did not mention who that might be. "Official 3's" security clearance denial stuck after Newbold refused to change her recommendation to deny the application, according to the memo. Senior Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings addressed concerns about the three individuals in a letter to the White House and said he plans to subpoena Kline.

Speculation about Jared and Ivanka's security clearances has dogged Trump since well before the 2016 election, and has continued well into his presidency. Commenting on Newbold's testimony, social media users predictably divided into the familiar pro-Trump anti-Trump lines.

The president's supporters accused lawmakers of "grasping at straws" in the wake of the collapse of the Russiagate investigation, sarcastically dismissing the new claims and asking for proof of illegal activity.

How many times are you guys going to "leak" this same freaking story?



We know. We've known for 2 years. Nobody cares. It won't catch next year when you're scraping the barrel again either. — Mr. Cain Thaler (@Mr_Cain_Thaler) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Grasping at straws lol give up already — BIG T (@TheonlybigT) 2 апреля 2019 г.

If Adam Schiff can keep his security clearance, there is no threshold or red flags. Bullwinkle, Rocky, Boris and Natasha will all qualify. — Sooo_NOTaFeminist (@OCDVirgo51) 1 апреля 2019 г.

Obama administration did the same thing. So what? — Black Ghost (@BlackGh32456224) 1 апреля 2019 г.

How do you whistleblow something that isn’t illegal? 🤔 — BIG T (@TheonlybigT) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Trump's opponents made the opposite claim, asking Representative Cummings to subpoena Jared and Ivanka as "national security threats."

They will never, ever cooperate, @RepCummings. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are national security threats who think they're above the law. Please, just subpoena them already. https://t.co/0gbHMvuBq7 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) 2 апреля 2019 г.

This should stay at the forefront of sustained, mass public outcry.



Ivanka & Jared are clear, *proven* national security threats, and must be removed *immediately*.



They never should’ve been installed in the first place. https://t.co/2Bp8d0laxO — Nate Powell (@Nate_Powell_Art) 1 апреля 2019 г.

Others, including the journalist who penned the Yahoo News piece featuring the 'anonymous source', took a more comedic approach, while some users complained about how convoluted the anti-Trump claims have become.

Hard to keep track off all these code names. Individual 1, Official 1, lol — Scott Gillam (@firstnamescott) 2 апреля 2019 г.

"Unnamed source says" is bs. Not that I doubt it, but come ON. — Julie (@Manyakitty307) 2 апреля 2019 г.

Finally, a few straggler anti-Trumpers even tried to swing the story around back to Russiagate, despite the fact the collusion narrative was debunked following the release of a summary of special counsel Mueller's probe last week.