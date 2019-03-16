Register
15:59 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

    Jared Kushner, Ivanka Could be Fined $1,000 a Day for Breaking Anti-Nepotism Law

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are volunteering as senior advisers to Donald Trump, which some critics say circumvents federal restrictions on the employment of relatives.

    A Democratic congresswoman is pushing for legislation that would fine Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump $1,000 a day for the alleged violation of anti-nepotism laws.

    The bill was introduced by Rep. Jackie Speier from California and is titled Restoring Integrity, Governance, Honesty, and Transparency Act of 2019  (RIGHT Act 2019).

    It mandates those who volunteer in the White House to pay a $1,000-a-day fine for each day they work in breach of anti-nepotism regulation. A fine of the same size would also apply to the officials related to such wrongdoers, who employ them or advocate for their employment.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Tillerson Blasted Kushner for 'Endangering' US in Middle East, New Book Claims

    If this bill passes Congress, such employees will be stripped of access to classified information as well.

    The proposal appears to be directly targeted at the US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, who have been volunteering as Trump's senior advisers since he took office.

    On Tuesday, Jackie Speier appeared on MSNBC's talk show Hardball. "This is a president who abuses power," she said of Donald Trump, adding that he "thinks this is a game".

    "So what does this president do?" she continued. "He decides, well, he's going to make his two — his daughter and son-in-law volunteers, so they won't be subject to the nepotism law."

    "And then he wants to give these two volunteers top security clearances. And when they don't actually meet the standards, then he tells the general counsel and his chief of staff, just get them the security clearances."

    In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal Court Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner Accused of 'Going Rogue' After Barring US Embassy Officials From Meeting With Saudi Crown Prince

    "Our country's status is at risk. Our national security is at risk," Speier concluded.

    Similar concerns were raised in January 2017 when the two had just taken office. The Justice Department, however, stated that the POTUS "enjoys an unusual degree of freedom" in picking his personal staff and is eligible to sidestep federal restrictions.

    Earlier in March, Democratic lawmakers called for a criminal investigation into Jared Kushner in the wake of reports that Donald Trump ordered intelligence officials to give him a top secret security clearance.

    And last February, mainstream media in the US dwelled on allegations that officials from Mexico, Israel, China and the UAE discussed ways they could "manipulate" Jared Kushner.

    Related:

    Kushner Middle East Peace Deal Could Be ‘Travelling Back in Time' - Professor
    Trump Wanted to 'Get Rid of' Ivanka, Kushner as They Joined WH, New Book Claims
    Trump Joked Kushner is 'Half the Size' of Tom Brady's Forearm - Reports
    CNN Likens Trump to Illiterate in Story on Why Ivanka Has Security Clearance
    Donald Trump Pressured Kelly to Grant Security Clearance to Ivanka – Report
    Tags:
    nepotism, fine, bill, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Jackie Speier, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse