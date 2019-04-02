Register
12:13 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    KETUTUS — A story of being seriously pissed off

    WATCH Finnish Right-Wingers' Election Film BANNED by Global Cinema Giant

    © Photo: Verkkomedia Perussuomalaiset
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    The six-minute long video offers a graphic depiction of politicians and journalists taking bribes and migrants ravishing Finnish women and children.

    The immigration-critical Finns Party's election ad has been banned from Finnish cinemas weeks before the parliamentary election. The artfully directed video, which is reminiscent of a bombastic Hollywood production shows how the Finns Party intends to break up the political establishment.

    The video, called "A story of being seriously pissed off", portrays the Finnish elites as a hotbed of corruption, greed and betrayal. Finland's Eurocrats are shown as a sleek, self-serving clique enjoying a luxurious life are openly accused of having "forsaken its fatherland's culture, traditions and its values".

    "Through their legislation and taxation, they robbed their own more and more, while at the same time opening their country's borders to the foreign nations of the world," the narrator says; an animated, dark-skinned man with a beard is shown saying "I'm only seventeen".

    The video then shows blond girls being assaulted by immigrants, whom the narrator describes as "those who never needed a place of refuge". "The country that was once a safe place for the women and children was now a place of the past", the narrator says as dramatic music plays.

    "These decision-makers took their country's media and made it into their own propaganda platform," the video further asserts. Those who dare to oppose, are being branded racists.

    READ MORE: Finnish Right-Wing Leader: Forget Migrants, Let People Grow Gray

    The video culminates with a thriller, ending with a hero defeating the ugly monster, whereupon Finns leader Jussi Halla-aho calmly explains that in reality, no one will come and save anybody. According to him, the old parties won't change their objectives, which is why his compatriots themselves need to vote for change.

    Following criticism from left-wing activists, Finland's cinema company Finnkino, which is owned by US-based AMC Theaters, decided to stop the Finns' election film from being aired in their cinemas.

    "Finnkino stands up for tolerance, freedom of expression and democracy, and does not accept racism or discrimination," Finnkino tweeted.

    This marks a conspicuous U-turn, since Finnkino originally announced they had no problems with the video.

    Nevertheless, within a matter of several days, the Finnish version of the film gathered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

    READ MORE: 'Not Beneficial': Think Tank Puts Huge Price Tag on Iraqi, Somali Migrants

    Meanwhile, Finland is heading toward a general election on 14 April, and recent surveys suggest a major hike in popularity for the Finns, who suffered a bitter schism in 2017. Half of the party, including its founder and perennial leader Timo Soini, left to form the Blue Reform party. In Finnish and Swedish, the Finns are still known as the True Finns and remain opposed to globalisation and immigration.

    Recent polls place the Finns third with 15.1 percent, up from single-digit performance in opinion polls following the schism.

    Related:

    Finns Blame Migrants' Culture, Religion for Wave of Sex Attacks
    Tags:
    viral video, immigration, Finns Party, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse