Register
12:26 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Finnish police patrol in front of the Central Railway Station

    First Migrant Jailed for Raping Girl Under 10 Amid GROOMING Spree in Finland

    © REUTERS / LEHTIKUVA/Linda Manne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Finnish city of Oulu was in late 2018 swept up by a grooming gang scandal, in which migrants and asylum seekers are suspected of sexually assaulting underage girls.

    The first verdict has been handed down in the high-profile grooming gang scandal in the city of Oulu in northern Finland. 44-year-old Tajik immigrant Muso Asoev has been jailed for assaulting an immigrant girl under 10 years old, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Oulu's district court sentenced the man to unconditional imprisonment for three years and eight months. The crime was classified as aggravated rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of children. The court said that the trust the child placed in the accused played a pivotal role in the verdict. The punishment was tightened as a result of the confidence that the girl had in the perpetrator, who was be responsible for her religious upbringing. The offences were found to have occurred between summer and autumn last year.

    The court also ordered the man to pay the victim 9,500 euros ($10,775) for distress arising from the offence and an additional 1,500 euros (1,700) for pain, suffering, and other afflictions. The man had no previous criminal record.

    READ MORE: Finns Blame Migrants' Culture, Religion for Wave of Sex Attacks

    The verdict marks a first in a spate of suspected child sex abuse cases currently under investigation in Oulu, which came to light late last year and has since mushroomed to Helsinki.

    The police said they suspected at least eight men of child abuse committed over a period of several months. The police also believe that procurement of sexual services from minors may be also involved. The newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet previously reported that all the alleged victims were under 15.

    In total, the police are investigating 29 cases, where the suspects include Finnish nationals as well as foreigners, all of whom came to the country as refugees and asylum seekers. The police said that the suspects approached their victims online and speculated that some of the suspects and victims knew each other.

    READ MORE: Finnish City Bans Asylum Seekers From Schools Amid Grooming Gang Scandal

    The grooming gang scandal has earned stern condemnation from the Finnish authorities. While Prime Minister Jula Sipilä expressed "grief and disgust" at the "inhumane and reprehensible" assaults, stressing that everyone who comes to Finland should respect its laws, President Sauli Niinistö called it "unbearable" that people coming as asylum seekers have "brought evil and created insecurity".

    In early 2019, a citizen's initiative requiring foreign sex offenders to be expelled from Finland gathered over 50,000 signatures, which makes it eligible for consideration in parliament.

    Related:

    Thousands of Missing Migrants Catch Finnish Gov't Off Guard
    Finnish President Calls Growing Migrant Grooming Gang Scandal 'Unbearable'
    Tags:
    grooming gang, sex abuse, child abuse, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse