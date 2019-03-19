Register
12:33 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya

    'Not Beneficial': Think Tank Puts Huge Price Tag on Iraqi, Somali Migrants

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A single Somali immigrant costs the Finnish state almost 1 million euros during their lifetime, a pioneering survey has found. Given Finland's reception rate, this may result in billions of euros.

    A unique survey by the think tank Suomen Perusta linked to the Finns party has estimated lifetime costs associated with Iraqi and Somali immigrants, who constitute the largest groups of so-called "humanitarian immigration" to Finland and contributed the most in 2015, the peak of Europe's migrant crisis.

    Using government-generated statistics, Suomen Perusta calculated that an average Iraqi migrant moving to Finland between the ages of 20 to 24 is expected to cost Finland €690,000 ($783,000). A Somali migrant of the same age was estimated to be even more expensive, burdening the Finnish state with €951,000 ($1.08 million). If child-related issues are included, the costs rise to €844,000 ($957,000) and €1,343,000 ($1.5 million) respectively. For the sake of comparison, the reference mean value for native-born Finns was set at 0 Euros.

    The research also found that the asylum-seeker and refugee expenditure in the state budget is only about 4-6 percent of the entire accumulated life-cycle.

    READ MORE: Immigrants 40% of Norway's Unemployed, Africans Performing Worst — Statistics

    The second-generation of migrants who have grown up in Finland were found to have a rate of social and economic exclusion and income support 6-8 times higher than native-born Finnish young adults, despite having received basic education in Finland. A total of 49 and 50 percent of 22-year-old Iraqi and Somali migrants were income support recipients, as opposed to only 11 percent of their Finnish peers, the report found.

    Admittedly, the authors didn't account for all possible fiscal effects in their study. Had those "missing" items been recognised as well, they argued, the effects would have been even more negative, the study said. Some of these may include lower contribution for old age pensions, indirect integration costs, and higher health services costs due to factors such as translation needs.

    From the Finnish public finance point of view, the authors concluded, no new migbrants should be welcomed to Finland when expected life-cycle effects are negative.

    "The conclusion of the study is that from the standpoint of the public finances of Finland it is not beneficial to take any migrants born in Iraq or Somalia", the report said. "The same conclusion holds for whichever way the results are broken down: by age, by years of education, the age when the migrant arrives in Finland or their employment status.

    READ MORE: Finnish Politician Calls Citizenship Awarded to Iraqis, Somalis 'Controversial'

    However, the research led by Samuli Salminen, was met with criticism. Hannu Pikkola, a professor of economics at the University of Vaasa, slammed both the starting point and the results of the research.

    "These numbers sound like what a person pays to society if they become incapacitated", Pekkola said, as quoted by the newspaper Aamulehti.

    According to Pekkola, taxes paid by migrants should not be estimated, despite their lower value.

    "Work has many other effects. The benefits to the national economy double when people consume", Pekkola said. He also argued that migrants children are beneficial amid Finland's protracted demographic slump, as the nation has reached its lowest nativity rate in 150 years.

    Others ventured that this survey will be used by the right-wing and anti-immigrant Finns party in the upcoming general election.

    READ MORE: Finnish Right-Wing Leader: Forget Migrants, Let People Grow Gray

    According to Finland's Migration Board (Migri), almost 5,000 Iraqi and just under 3,000 Somali asylum seekers received a positive decision last year alone. If Suomen Perusta's calculation is true, they will set Finland back €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) and €2.9 billion ($3.3) respectively, the newspaper Iltalehti reported.

    Related:

    Finland Witnessing 'Unacceptable' Spike in Migrants' Threats to Authorities
    Finland Wants More Migrants to Leave, Doubles 'Sweetener' Aid
    Tags:
    demographics, asylum seekers, immigration, Scandinavia, Iraq, Somalia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse