US MMA Fighter Vows Not to Kick Russian Rival ‘in the Nuts’, Splits Netizens

On 16 February, Mitrione performed an accidental low kick on Russian Mixed Martial Arts fighter (MMA) Sergey Kharitonov, in what resulted in the heavyweight Bellator 215 bout being ruled a no-contest at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

US Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Matt Mitrione has pledged on Instagram not to to kick Russian rival Sergey Kharitonov “in the nuts again” during their possible bout in May.

“If you are healthy enough by May 11th, would you do me the honour of entering the cage 1 more time with me in Chicago?” Mitrione wrote.

Most Instagram users remained at loggerheads over his comment, with some signalling support for Kharitonov, while others extending “respect” to Mitrione.

“I think that Sergey will agree! Do you have time to learn how to beat lowkick," a user named Ruslan Kryvusha noted.

READ MORE: McGregor Rocks Social Media by Slamming MMA Fighter Over UFC Champ Belt

He was echoed by another commenter, nikita muhin94, who warned Mitrione against being too assertive because “but for that low kick, Sergei would have beaten you”.

“Don't believe him, it's a trap," the a user going by Djdanik warned Kharitonov.

Others did not think twice before touting Matrione as “awesome”, a “true gent” and a “ball breaker”, with the a user, garik302, predicting that the US fighter “will be the champion”.

READ MORE: WWE Rumours: 'Most Dangerous Woman' in MMA May Be Done With Wrestling Soon

“He [Matrione] will kick him in the nuts.. again!” another commenter claimed, as several more suggested that the possible fight “will bed nuts” and it “needs to happen”.

On Wednesday, Kharitonov signalled resolve to face Mitrione again following their bout on 16 February, when the US fighter landed an accidental hard low kick to Kharitonov’s groin area just fifteen seconds after the beginning of the heavyweight Bellator 215 event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.