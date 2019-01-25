Register
18:41 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ronda Rousey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Mile 22 on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles

    WWE Rumours: 'Most Dangerous Woman' in MMA May Be Done With Wrestling Soon

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10

    There is a "very good chance" that Ronda Rousey will be parting ways with WWE, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, in nearly three months, although she is reportedly signed with the company until April 2021.

    Rousey will wrap up WWE after WrestleMania 35, which is scheduled for 8 April, according to a newsletter from Wrestling Observer.

    "That may not be decided as that aspect is just the feeling people had since it's the logical ending everyone came to based on the situation," reads the report.

    The 31-year-old athlete has earned the reputation of the most dangerous woman in MMA, with a 12-2 record. She ditched UFC for WWE last January and later became the first woman to make it to the UFC's Hall of Fame.

    MMA gloves
    CC0 / AV_Photographer
    Female MMA Fighter With Broken Jaw Tries to Surrender, Gets More Punches (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Rousey made her professional wresting debut at WrestleMania 34 and won the Raw Women's title in August. However, she has made little secret of her plans to start a family with her husband Travis Browne and retire from sports. "We're ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I've left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes," she told Yahoo Sports last March.

    "I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don't try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I'm trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after."

    TMZ, however, offered a contradictory account of Rousey's future in the wrestling promotion. TMZ said, citing "multiple sources", that she is "super happy" with her WWE run and is not going to depart "for good".

    In the wake of rumours about Rousey's looming departure, social media has been swarmed with fans asking her to stay.

    A number of WWE enthusiasts appeared to be happy with the news, labelling her WWE run "disastrous".

    Related:

    WWE Star Becky Lynch Reveals Who Will Face Ronda Rousey in Her Stead (VIDEO)
    WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Takes Leave to Battle Leukemia, Netizens in Shock
    MMA Pro Diaz Reportedly Backs Out of Fight With Khabib, Brands Him Coward
    Pulling His Leg: WATCH Korean MMA Fighter Knock Out Opponent With One Kick
    WATCH Mexican MMA Fighter Stun 'Korean Zombie' in 2018 KO of the Year
    Tags:
    MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Ronda Rousey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse