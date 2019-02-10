McGregor Rocks Social Media by Slamming MMA Fighter Over UFC Champ Belt

Kevin Gastellum has proclaimed himself a UFC middleweight champion by forfeit after his bout with Robert Whittaker, the reigning champ, was cancelled due to the latter requiring urgent surgery.

Famous MMA fighter and former UFC lightweight champion Connor McGregor has delivered a verbal bashing to Kelvin Gastelum for posing with a championship belt that wasn’t won in a fight.

Previously, Gastellum booked to challenge middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the title during UFC 234 in Melbourne, but the bout was cancelled after the latter was forced to withdraw due to a hernia which required immediate surgery, the MMA Fighting website points out.

And as Gastellum declared himself the new middleweight UFC champion by forfeit, McGregor was quick to let everyone know that he wasn’t amused by this in the slightest.

Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands.

Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.

Immediately.

Some social media users appeared to agree with the fighter’s sentiment.

