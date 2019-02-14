Doll-Faced Lecturer From Taiwan Storms Social Media as 'Hottest Teacher'

The 28-year-old, who is studying law and teaching intellectual property, rose to global online fame after her students shared a photo of the lecturer standing in a black mini-dress in front of a class board. Her Instagram whetted netizens’ appetite for knowledge.

Taiwanese Cheng Jhia-wen has gained almost 100K followers on Instagram and fans from all over the world after a photo of her during a lecture went viral. The Daily Mail reports that the 28-year-old was caught on camera by one of her students. The snaps, which were shared online, reportedly prompted some users to grant her the title “Taiwan's hottest teacher” and take a closer look at her social media.

According to Apple Daily Taiwan, the young woman is a law student at the Chinese Culture University and a lecturer who teaches an elective course dedicated to intellectual property and the knowledge-based economy at the Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology in Taoyuan city.

However, her interests are not limited to law studies, as she is also a dedicated musician, playing the piano and the flute.

Meanwhile, her fan base is growing as more and more people follow her on Instagram or express their delight in comments like “sweet”, “beautiful” and “pretty”, or demanding the woman posted more.