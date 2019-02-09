Fury as 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Says Sarah Sanders Asked God to Clear Her Skin

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders recently prompted a social media storm by saying in an interview that God wanted Trump to become president. The man behind the hit TV series about geeky friends, Chuck Lorre, used his unique position to tease the official with a traditional on-screen message after an episode of the show.

Big Bang Theory showrunner Chuck Lorre, who has previously been vocal about his critical stance towards Donald Trump and his administration, has mocked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for her remark about God’s will bringing Donald Trump into the Oval Office.

“God told me He hasn’t spoken to Sarah Sanders since she was fourteen years old and praying for her skin to clear up. I have no reason to doubt Him”, the recent message on the so-called vanity card, which appears after each episode, read.

Chuck Lorre, creator of 'Big Bang Theory', should slap himself in the face for mocking a female for her looks & faith. Smh yet another sick and twisted move of a liberal. Hopefully Karma socks him in the face harder than he ever could. #FireChuckLorre #LiberalismIsAMentalDisease pic.twitter.com/Rbp2qlwF2M — John Sanders (@JohnSandersSr) 8 февраля 2019 г.

​The remark prompted online outrage. Some branded the TV maker misogynistic for making derogatory comments about Sanders’ appearance.

Lorre just another,mysognist! Another disgusting Hellywood type!#MeToo silent because its now a #fake hollywood movement



'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre mocks Sarah Sanders’ appearance, Christian faith in show credits https://t.co/Uk5jhbrPZ9 #FoxNews — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) 9 февраля 2019 г.

Chuck Lorre ridicules Sarah Sanders on her looks? When did he last pass by a mirror? And what kind of ground does he stand on to ridicule her religion? What worthless POS! https://t.co/SHVe8iJuv6 — Charles Gay (@leotisone) 9 февраля 2019 г.

​Others pointed out that he is giving children a bad example by teaching them to bully.

@bigbangtheory I love you, but Chuck Lorre’s ending comments are rude!!No wonder kids bully at school because of rude $$$ people like him! What a great way to teach our kids to bully! This is uncalled for! https://t.co/IFLsUf1XJJ — Christy Boone (@chrissyboone) 9 февраля 2019 г.

I love Sarah Sanders! Phooey on Chuck Lorre and any of his future productions. https://t.co/NYMZv9VCwf — Nicole (@nicantoin) 8 февраля 2019 г.

​Some shamed him for double standards and spoiling the hit show with such political attacks.

Imagine if ANY conservative said such a hateful, bullying, sexist and bigoted thing about a liberal female? How can “woke” ppl be so dead in their souls as ppl like this angry bitter man? I feel sorry for him. He needs the Jesus he mocks. https://t.co/zNF6J1LRFN — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) 8 февраля 2019 г.

The hypocrisy and double standard of #Leftists on full display. Can you even imagine doing this to a #liberal female? #ChuckLorre congratulations and thank you for clearly affirming all the stereotypes of your despicable breed. https://t.co/K7fmxhFI0D https://t.co/K7fmxhFI0D — Brad L Hodges (@blhodges) 8 февраля 2019 г.

Way to go #bigbangtheory. I wish all people could just take a breath and think before you hate. Thanks for screwing up another show for me. Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre mocks Sarah Sanders’ appearance, Christian faith in show credits https://t.co/07CuvheQih #FoxNews — Mike (@mike_clowser) 8 февраля 2019 г.

​Others defended Lorre, saying that he had acted within the bounds of freedom of speech.

Actually, none of us finding Chuck Lorre and his words to be disgusting. Unlike Sarah Sanders on duty, Chuck Lorre is protected by the 1st Amendment, and you should respect that like we respect your right granted by the 2nd Amendment. — Vlad Markov (@vmarkov) 9 февраля 2019 г.

​Chuck Lorre Productions has provided episodes of their hit TV series Mom, Two and a Half Men, Dharma and Greg, Mike and Molly and Big Bang Theory with hundreds of such off-the-top on-screen messages. They contain not only political references, but also graphical jokes, goofy photos and shout-outs on various topics, from family to the creative process.

This is not the first time that Lorre has made Donald Trump the target of his sarcastic remarks on vanity cards.

In May 2017, he roasted Trump by taking aim at his darling TV project The Apprentice, which the incumbent president used to host, as he boasted that his project beat Trump’s show in the ratings.

“Defeat terrorism and crazy dictators? He couldn’t even defeat ‘Two and a Half Men'”, the vanity card with the rating chart said.