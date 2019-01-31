Sarah Sanders Sends Waves on Twitter after Saying God Wanted Trump as President

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has rocked the internet with her recent statement in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), saying that in her opinion, God "wanted Donald Trump to become president". She believes that God "calls all of us to fill different roles" and suggested that Trump was no exception in the Lord's plans. She also added that the US president has "done a tremendous job" in supporting issues important to believers.
Sanders' statements found little support on social media, with many users either expressing willingness to turn to atheism if God had indeed chosen Trump to be president, or simply reaffirmed their general lack of religiosity.
Atheism never looked so appealing— Tyler (@GoettaT) January 31, 2019
This is why I’m not religious— Steven mosgin (@MosginSteve) January 30, 2019
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: God wanted Trump to be president.— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 31, 2019
Well, I have a problem with God then.
Others suggested that if the spokeswoman is right, then God has a twisted sense of humour.
Further proof that God has a sick sense of humor— Christine Mariano (@cgmjrzgirl) January 31, 2019
January 30, 2019
in a way i agree, because it surely defied all human logic. hehe— Get Real (@Getrealorelse) January 31, 2019
At the same time, several Twitterians found a hidden logic behind God's alleged actions…
I am comfortable with her assessment. Using her own logic, it also means that God wanted this administration to go down in flames by arresting everyone associated with it. Go God!— AndyIlles_Photog (@AndyillesPhotog) January 31, 2019
@PressSec Maybe God DID want Trump to be Pres. That way Mueller could expose the full extent of corruption surrounding, & emanating from him, & U. U REALLY think God approves of your lying? Also, if U don’t want to do briefings, why are you even there? #Sad #Delusional— Paula waltz (@Paulawaltz1) January 31, 2019
Some netizens suggested that God could have allowed Trump to assume the Oval Office to teach US citizens a lesson.
God wanting Trump to be President is similar to how God wanted Pontius Pilate to be Governor (condemned Jesus to death). Both men, God decided, were Tools. Trump is in no way, a reward from God, but more a lesson to us, like why God flooded the earth during Noah & started over.— J Doe (@AverageJDoe) January 31, 2019
God would even choose Rudy Giuliani over Trump. Trump might make for an interesting biblical story, though, about how easy it is to con people into following an amoral leader.— Bill Adler (@billadler) January 31, 2019
On the other hand, many Trump supporters agreed with Sanders, praising Trump's work.
Well it’s a fact😳 President Trump is responsible for ending global warming👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #FunFact #Trump2020 #GOD Bless America pic.twitter.com/D9U1Ni0yDa— results matter 2020 (@2020Matter) January 31, 2019
Yes I agree, All Glory to our LORD the Great I AM. The one and only GOD who sits on the highest thrown.— DawnGodBlessUSA ~ (@UsernameDawn3) January 31, 2019
Get behind us satan, you've already lots. Thank you @POTUS for Making America Great again, I can see through the smoke of the dems.. They are destroying themselves.
Some added that they had prayed to the Lord for Trump to become the president.
God is so good and I thank him everyday that Donald J Trump is our President! And yes, I agree! 🇺🇸🙏🏻🙌— RubyRed (@janisrubyred) January 31, 2019
We prayed, God provided. Hallelujah! The Trump of God! ❤— Guitarma'am ⭐⭐⭐ (@KarenUntz) January 31, 2019
