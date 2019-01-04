You Shall Not Impeach! Sarah Sanders Tackles Tlaib’s Anti-Trump Rant

The spokeswoman said that people calling for Trump's impeachment have been doing do so because they simply “can’t beat him when it comes to policy debate”, and they have “no solutions” for the United States.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has stepped forward to address claims of a possible impeachment bid against US President Donald Trump, coming from Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress.

According to The Daily Caller, Sanders’ retort came in response to Tlaib ranting against Trump at an event for the political action group MoveOn, and promising to “impeach the motherf***er", apparently referring to the US president.

READ MORE: Trump Dismisses Democrats' Threats of Impeachment, Insists He Did Nothing Wrong

"You will not impeach this president when he had two of the most successful years any president had in modern history. The only reason they come after this president is because they know they can’t beat us, can’t beat him when it comes to policy debate. They have no solutions for America," the spokeswoman said on Fox & Friends.

© AP Photo / Al Goldis 'We're Gonna Impeach the Motherf***er': Palestinian US Congresswoman Curses Trump's 1st Day in Office

Earlier, several incoming Democratic lawmakers called for Trump to be impeached, and Congressman Brad Sherman said he intends to roll out a measure to oust the president.

Trump himself, however, dismissed these threats, insisting that Democrats are only looking to impeach him because they know their party cannot defeat him in the next election.