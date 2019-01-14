Netizens in Stitches as Trump Nicknames Bezos 'Jeff Bozo' Amid Sexting Scandal

Another day, another knockout tweet from President T: Donald Trump proves to be extremely creative when it comes to thinking of nicknames for his enemies, and his latest bombshell will definitely stay in people’s minds for a while.

US President Donald Trump took a dig at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his alleged sexting exchange with another woman months before announcing a divorce from wife MacKenzie.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos Reportedly Sexted, Sent 'D*ckpics' to His Mistress Behind Wife's Back

In a now-trending tweet, Trump sarcastically referred to the richest man alive as “Jeff Bozo”, seemingly alluding to a fictional clown character, which was popular in the US in 1960s.

Having fired off the message, Trump took the chance to praise an exposé in the National Enquirer, which broke the naughty news about Bezos’s extramarital affair, as “far more accurate” coverage than that of The Washington Post, owned by the Amazon founder.

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 January 2019

Although Trump has been receiving much flak on social media for having catchy nicknames for every foe, “Bozo” has become a moniker that has even made his haters laugh their heads off.

Admit it. “Jeff Bozo” is funny. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) 14 January 2019

sorry but Jeff Bozo is funny — Nora (@biettetimmons) 14 January 2019

Trump out here naming people #jeffbozo I don't like him but damn dude has a nickname for everyone. pic.twitter.com/9l63ChZA7H — Fearless (@Quotemeorelse) 14 January 2019

The only thing Trump did right was calling Jeff Bezos, "Jeff Bozo." lol — RedHotBlaziken (@RedHotBlaziken) 14 January 2019

Omfg Jeff Bozo I’m dying pic.twitter.com/1gs8M89MxQ — RalphArwen (@ArwenRalph) 14 January 2019

One excited Twitterian revealed the reason why he voted for Trump in the first place:

It's why I voted for the man! He pulls no punches and owns even the richest man in America. — Jin Saotome returned 👌 (@JinSaotome4) 14 January 2019

Another social media user weighed in, saying that he even forgot Bezos’s actual name after Trump’s stunner:

I can’t even remember his actual name anymore. — Rich DiCriscio (@richdicriscio) 14 January 2019

Others had mixed feelings about the choice of words to jeer at the billionaire in the midst of a divorce from his wife of 25 years:

What I imagine in my head when I hear the nickname ‘Jeff bozo’ pic.twitter.com/Z6bYa0VZ5X — Hammad (@HammadInfinity) 14 January 2019

I thought Jeff Bozo was Bozo the Clown's full name but I'm pretty sure he spells it Geoff pic.twitter.com/6ZCubr0irL — roamon (@atlasraf) 14 January 2019

Another netizen suggested that mainstream media and Trump critics were probably trying to maintain composure and contain their laughter:

Left-leaning twitter trying not to laugh at “Jeff Bozo” and maintain their contempt for both men. pic.twitter.com/bgdKuCTMPM — Carter Craig (@cartercraig96) 14 January 2019

Some, however, blasted Trump as immature, and assumed that such a tweet couldn’t have been written by the US president:

Did the president just call Jeff Bezos “Jeff Bozo”?!?! — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) 14 January 2019

Jeff “Bozo?” Really? What are you, 10? — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) 14 January 2019

Jeff Bozo?



Will someone escort the twelve year olds OUT of the Oval Office?



This tweet can’t POSSIBLY have been written by the President. — TreasonPuddles (@PuddlesTreason) 14 January 2019

He called the dude Jeff bozo. I have to check every time to see if it's the parody account. I'm disappointed every time https://t.co/13scvCPEle — UWU OWO UVU AWOO UMU (@Samian_Damian) 14 January 2019

The “competitor” Trump was referring to in his tweet was the National Enquirer which published a story on Bezos’s alleged fling with former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Shortly before the news broke, the Amazon founder announced that he was splitting up with his wife after 25 years of marriage.

© AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB Bezos And His Mistress Are Still Together After Sexting Leak - Reports

The publication claimed it had conducted a four-month investigation into the affair, and purportedly obtained photos and texts that Bezos sent to his mistress, including “d*ckpics”.

This is not the first time that Trump has commented on Bezos’s impending divorce: last week, POTUS wished him “luck”.

“It’s going to be a beauty”, said Trump, who himself has been divorced twice.

Trump has consistently blasted both Amazon and The Washington Post, regularly slamming the retail giant’s agreement with the US Postal Service to ship packages at reduced rates.

READ MORE: Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos Have $137 Billion to Split Down the Middle

He blamed Amazon for the fiscal woes at the USPC and for damaging smaller businesses. POTUS occasionally takes aims at The Washington Post’s reporting and coverage of his administration, and has on a multitude of occasions suggested that the newspaper was a lobbyist for Amazon.