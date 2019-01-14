Register
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

    Netizens in Stitches as Trump Nicknames Bezos 'Jeff Bozo' Amid Sexting Scandal

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, File
    Another day, another knockout tweet from President T: Donald Trump proves to be extremely creative when it comes to thinking of nicknames for his enemies, and his latest bombshell will definitely stay in people’s minds for a while.

    US President Donald Trump took a dig at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his alleged sexting exchange with another woman months before announcing a divorce from wife MacKenzie.

    READ MORE: Jeff Bezos Reportedly Sexted, Sent 'D*ckpics' to His Mistress Behind Wife's Back

    In a now-trending tweet, Trump sarcastically referred to the richest man alive as “Jeff Bozo”, seemingly alluding to a fictional clown character, which was popular in the US in 1960s.

    Having fired off the message, Trump took the chance to praise an exposé in the National Enquirer, which broke the naughty news about Bezos’s extramarital affair, as “far more accurate” coverage than that of The Washington Post, owned by the Amazon founder.

    Although Trump has been receiving much flak on social media for having catchy nicknames for every foe, “Bozo” has become a moniker that has even made his haters laugh their heads off.

    One excited Twitterian revealed the reason why he voted for Trump in the first place:

    Another social media user weighed in, saying that he even forgot Bezos’s actual name after Trump’s stunner:

    Others had mixed feelings about the choice of words to jeer at the billionaire in the midst of a divorce from his wife of 25 years:

    Another netizen suggested that mainstream media and Trump critics were probably trying to maintain composure and contain their laughter:

    Some, however, blasted Trump as immature, and assumed that such a tweet couldn’t have been written by the US president:

    The “competitor” Trump was referring to in his tweet was the National Enquirer which published a story on Bezos’s alleged fling with former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez. Shortly before the news broke, the Amazon founder announced that he was splitting up with his wife after 25 years of marriage.

    Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, laughs as he speaks during the Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration event in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Bezos And His Mistress Are Still Together After Sexting Leak - Reports
    The publication claimed it had conducted a four-month investigation into the affair, and purportedly obtained photos and texts that Bezos sent to his mistress, including “d*ckpics”.

    This is not the first time that Trump has commented on Bezos’s impending divorce: last week, POTUS wished him “luck”.

    “It’s going to be a beauty”, said Trump, who himself has been divorced twice.

    Trump has consistently blasted both Amazon and The Washington Post, regularly slamming the retail giant’s agreement with the US Postal Service to ship packages at reduced rates.

    READ MORE: Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos Have $137 Billion to Split Down the Middle

    He blamed Amazon for the fiscal woes at the USPC and for damaging smaller businesses. POTUS occasionally takes aims at The Washington Post’s reporting and coverage of his administration, and has on a multitude of occasions suggested that the newspaper was a lobbyist for Amazon.

    extramarital affair, affair, clown, nickname, divorce, sex, wife, Amazon, Washington Post, MacKenzie Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump, United States
