Jeff Bezos Reportedly Sexted, Sent 'D*ckpics' to His Mistress Behind Wife's Back

Jeff Bezos may be the world's richest man, but not the most imaginative one, some commenters have said after his leaked Alexa-style sexts gave them the chills.

A US tabloid claims that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sent naughty texts to his alleged mistress months before announcing his divorce from longtime wife MacKenzie.

Bezos, 54, announced on Wednesday that he was splitting up with his wife after 25 years of marriage. Hours later, the National Enquirer broke that the Amazon founder was secretly dating Lauren Sanchez, the estranged wife of Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

The publication said that it had conducted a four-month investigation "across five states and 40,000 miles" into Bezos' affair with Sanchez. It claims to have obtained photos and texts that Bezos sent to his "secret lover", which date back to April-June of 2018, despite an unnamed source claiming that Bezos became closer with Sanchez after he separated from his wife in Autumn.

According to the leaked correspondence, the e-commerce mogul, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $137 billion, pleased his mistress with shirtless selfies and photos of his private parts that the tabloid said were too shocking to print.

"I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," reads a message obtained by the Enquirer. In another racy text, he tells Sanchez that he wants to "smell" her and "breath her in".

Jeff Bezos is yet to comment on the leak, but social media users have reacted much faster — and some of them are not impressed with what they've seen.

I have now read the Bezos sexts and would like to stand by my firm belief than anyone and everyone who has ever sexted should be in prison — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) 10 января 2019 г.

jeff bezos’ sexts are so depressingly vanilla and it honestly has me reconsidering my backup plan of marrying a tech mogul for the money. like yes i’d be rich but god… at what cost — ellie (@holy_schnitt) 11 января 2019 г.