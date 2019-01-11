Jeff And Mackenzie Bezos Have $137 Billion to Split Down the Middle

The couple will file divorce documents in Washington, where community property rules, meaning that all earnings and income during the marriage should be split in two, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.
The couple married back in 1993 when Bezos wasn’t a billionaire, so they didn’t think to have a prenuptial agreement, which makes the division of assets incredibly complicated. Aside from cash, the former couple has 400,000 acres of property to divide between them, which is hard to value.
The divorce announcement even got the attention of US President Donald Trump, who wished Bezos luck with his divorce. Trump, twice-divorced himself, told reporters at the White House on Thursday as he departed for a trip to the US border with Mexico that the process “is going to be a beauty”.
