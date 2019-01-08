Creepy Angelina Jolie Lookalike Shocks Fans With a 'Broken Neck' Shot

A 20-year-old Iranian has gained international fame for her pictures, resembling a bizarre combination of the Hollywood A-lister and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. To keep her followers on edge, she shared two more posts that could easily haunt netizens in their dreams.

Sahar Tabar from Iran, who has caused a social media firestorm with her photos and triggered debate over her alleged multiple plastic surgeries, as well as drastic weight loss, shook her Instagram-following with a digitally-altered photo in an apparent hospital bed. The post had a caption that could be translated as “Broken neck. I will see how many of you will pray well”.

Just days later, another hit followed with a playful title “I was pretty lovely, me…”. The posted picture showed her seemingly climbing a column, clasping it with very thin arms and legs.

The reactions were dramatically different. While some posted ROFL emojis, others trashed the girl or expressed their dismay with comments like “What the actual f***”.

The 20-year-old Iranian, who gained nearly 500K followers since she shot to international fame due to her unusual feed, is not new to such a reaction. Although initial reports by local outlets suggested that she had “had 50 plastic surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie", she has repeatedly denied her wish to mimic the famous actress and having had dozens of operations.

She admitted in an earlier interview with Sputnik that she has had rhinoplasty, botox for her lips and liposuction, which cost is 10 million Iranian rials ($283) per surgery in Tehran, but insisted that it is Photoshop and makeup. She also denied that she had lost much weight, saying she weighs 54 kg.

“Every time I publish a photo I make my face more fun. It is my way of self-expression, a kind of art. My followers know that this is not my real face”, she said at the time.

A less digitally altered video that she posted earlier might prove this claim.