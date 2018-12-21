Sing Before Signing! Trump With Pitchfork Turns Twitter Upside-Down

The US president tweeted a clip, dating back to the 2005 Emmy Awards, of himself dressed like a stereotypical farmer and singing "Green Acres" with "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally, to mark the signing the farm bill, which allocates subsidies to people in the agricultural industry.
Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT pic.twitter.com/KtSS17xvIn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.
The throwback triggered a storm on Twitter. His singing partner in the video resorted to beating herself up for having taken part in the performance.
if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽— Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) 20 декабря 2018 г.
Many echoed her revulsion.
Days without being embarrassed by the "president" = 0— Kerry Droll (@kadroll) 21 декабря 2018 г.
I've said it before. I'll say it again: The PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, folks 😖😬 pic.twitter.com/tzjRZNCcOw— I, Mr. Robot (@SHABINDIGO) 21 декабря 2018 г.
21 декабря 2018 г.
Oh dude, you are SO desperately trying to distract from everything burning down around you. It's amazing.— kim johnson (@TweetKimTweet) 21 декабря 2018 г.
Some even called on the men in black for help.
Where’s Agent J when you need him pic.twitter.com/nYj15LW3sQ— Alex Sandoval (@AMexico10alex) 21 декабря 2018 г.
Others were not quite so harsh on the president and patted him on the back for having a good sense of humour.
Hahaha…freaking awesome. @realDonaldTrump is the greatest president ever. Can't wait to see the video for when we get funding to build the wall.— Ad Mac 🇺🇸 (@adammcwillie) 21 декабря 2018 г.
How can you not love this guy? Amazing sense of humor. #MAGA— Signal IQ (@sigiq) 21 декабря 2018 г.
Thank you 420 times over for signing the #FARMbill, President Trump 🤗— Pottles™ (@MyPottles) 21 декабря 2018 г.
You’re the FIRST @POTUS with a SET of BALLS to legalize #HEMP production.
this will #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g18eGGYnNl
It didn’t end with only posting the clip on social media. The recording of Trump singing the song was played right before he showed up for the signing ceremony.
READ MORE: Trump's Walk of Fame Star Vandalised With Swastikas, 'Bloody' Graffiti (PHOTO)
"We're here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer. Ranchers, agriculture, incredible people", Trump said to all those present.
The 5-year bipartisan farm bill, passed after months of negotiations, sets regulations for areas from farming, energy and forestry, to nutrition, conservation, and trade. It merged different versions passed earlier this year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)