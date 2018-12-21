Sing Before Signing! Trump With Pitchfork Turns Twitter Upside-Down

We may have seen several different sides of the US president – from entrepreneur and eccentric billionaire, to passionate speaker and showman. He recently revealed yet another one of his personas – “farmer Trump” - as he announced the signing of the massive agricultural bill with a little throwback music video.

The US president tweeted a clip, dating back to the 2005 Emmy Awards, of himself dressed like a stereotypical farmer and singing "Green Acres" with "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally, to mark the signing the farm bill, which allocates subsidies to people in the agricultural industry.

​The throwback triggered a storm on Twitter. His singing partner in the video resorted to beating herself up for having taken part in the performance.

if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​Many echoed her revulsion.

Days without being embarrassed by the "president" = 0 — Kerry Droll (@kadroll) 21 декабря 2018 г.

I've said it before. I'll say it again: The PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, folks 😖😬 pic.twitter.com/tzjRZNCcOw — I, Mr. Robot (@SHABINDIGO) 21 декабря 2018 г.

Oh dude, you are SO desperately trying to distract from everything burning down around you. It's amazing. — kim johnson (@TweetKimTweet) 21 декабря 2018 г.

​Some even called on the men in black for help.

Where’s Agent J when you need him pic.twitter.com/nYj15LW3sQ — Alex Sandoval (@AMexico10alex) 21 декабря 2018 г.

​Others were not quite so harsh on the president and patted him on the back for having a good sense of humour.

Hahaha…freaking awesome. @realDonaldTrump is the greatest president ever. Can't wait to see the video for when we get funding to build the wall. — Ad Mac 🇺🇸 (@adammcwillie) 21 декабря 2018 г.

How can you not love this guy? Amazing sense of humor. #MAGA — Signal IQ (@sigiq) 21 декабря 2018 г.

​It didn’t end with only posting the clip on social media. The recording of Trump singing the song was played right before he showed up for the signing ceremony.

"We're here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer. Ranchers, agriculture, incredible people", Trump said to all those present.

The 5-year bipartisan farm bill, passed after months of negotiations, sets regulations for areas from farming, energy and forestry, to nutrition, conservation, and trade. It merged different versions passed earlier this year.