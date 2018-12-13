Register
21:16 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Jr. (L) gives a thumbs up beside his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

    Trump Jr Drives Twitter Mad Spilling Details About US President’s Christmas

    © REUTERS / Mike Segar/File Photo
    Viral
    Get short URL
    4 0 0

    The US president has repeatedly praised himself for his special money-saving skills and business wit; for instance, when he boasted about cutting costs on the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. His son’s recent revelations prove that Donald Trump tends to thrift not only when it concerns international affairs, but also in his family life.

    Donald Trump Jr has outed his father as someone who re-gifts presents, saying that the president and billionaire entrepreneur may even have re-gifted a present that his son had given him. Trump’s oldest son spilled the family secret in an interview with Extra when asked about the best or worst gifts he had ever received.

    “Well, I’m the namesake, so I got regifted all the things that were monogrammed for him at times. There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before because I had monogrammed it. And I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.’ ‘How do you know that?’ ‘Because I gave it to you last year’”, Trump Jr revealed.

    He didn’t clarify whether POTUS would re-gift the best or worst gifts, but Trump Jr seemed light-hearted about it. Social media did not take it as easily. The revelations prompted mixed responses on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Trump Jr. Mocks Dem Representative Ocasio-Cortez With Dog-Eating Tweet

    Even Trump’s opponents found a good word for the US president.

    ​Some joked about the president’s negligence towards Donald Jr.

    ​Others gave way to outrage against Donald Trump, slamming him for having a lack of empathy.

    ​Speaking to the broadcaster about his holiday plans, the president’s son also said that he was looking forward to spending Christmas with his father at the family’s private beach resort Mar-a-Lago, “getting him one-on-one and hanging out”. According to Donald Trump Jr, he’s seen much less of him since his father took over the Oval Office, but anticipated having much fun during the Trump clan’s gathering.

    “If you think my father is funny on TV, you should see him around the holiday table when everyone is vying for the food”, Donald Trump Jr said.

    Related:

    Trump Jr. Mocks Dem Representative Ocasio-Cortez With Dog-Eating Tweet
    Twitter Triggered as Don Jr Posts X-Mas Tree Meme Calling Trump 'Angel & Star'
    'I'm Off the Plantation:' WATCH Trump Jr. Interrupted at Black Leaders' Event
    Trump Jr. Panned for Using 10-Year-Old Photo of Deceased Cameraman to Shame CNN
    Tags:
    social media reactions, presents, social media, Christmas, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse