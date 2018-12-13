Ex-Top Footballer Farts in TV Studio, Leaves Co-Hosts in Tears (VIDEO)

Former player in the German top football league, the Bundesliga, Stig Toefting couldn’t hold the pressure as he was getting ready to go on-air. He grossed out the co-commentators, but the Danish broadcaster still decided to share his Terrance and Philip moment with the whole world and posted it online.

Danish football pro Stig Toefting, who previously played for a number of leading German clubs, including HSV, and his co-commentators, Camilla Martin and ex-Bochum player Peter Graulund, were supposed to analyse a match between Vejle BK and Broendby IF on the Danish station TV3, but their discussion took a different direction.

During a pause while the cameras were still on, Toefting released a burst of air with a thunder-like boom, shocking his co-hosts. Moments later they could hardly stand on their feet from laughter, and tried to flee the stinky scene. Although Graulund managed to leave the studio, Martin remained, and the two continued to jokingly discuss the incident and the explosive power that the midfielder put into the sound.

Although it all transpired while off-air, the broadcaster couldn’t but keep the recording to itself, posting it on Facebook.



The move prompted thousands of comments, generally taking the incident with a sense of humour.

One user remarked, tongue-in-cheek, “Danish tv when it is best.

“Not all heroes wear capes”, another user posted.

“Stig Tofting has made my day!!!” another netizen shared.